Karen S. Greenhalgh is a Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 97. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

She is running against Michael B. Feggans.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Karen Greenhalgh

Age: 67

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 97

Party: Republican

Website: www.KarenGreenhalgh.com

Biography: I am a mom, grandma and small business owner currently serving my first term in the House of Delegates. Having always lived in Hampton Roads, it is an honor to represent Virginia Beach families and businesses in the General Assembly.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for re-election to continue working for Virginia Beach families. During my first term I worked to make our communities safer by introducing and passing legislation that strengthened the relationship between schools and local law enforcement, and voted to give raises to local law enforcement. I also voted to cut taxes on Virginia families by doubling the standard deduction, voting for a tax rebate, and lowering the grocery tax.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

The most important issue facing Virginia is the economy. While the House of Delegates can’t directly affect the rate of inflation, we can lower your tax burden. In the Budget, we passed direct relief for families by doubling the standard deduction, issuing a tax rebate, and reinstating the tax-free weekend beginning on October 21st.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Voters tell me every day how the rising cost of living is forcing them to make choices about whether to pay their property taxes or buy groceries. As a member of the House of Delegates, I am always focused on keeping costs low for Virginia families and keeping more of people’s money in their own pockets. Last session I introduced a bill that repealed the 55 year age requirement for state income tax exemption on military benefits. I also carried and got passed legislation that gives teachers a tax deduction for up to $1,000 in out of pocket expenses.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

I support Governor Youngkin’s consensus bill that places a limit on elective abortions at 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. During my first term I voted for increased funding for women’s health across the Commonwealth, and supported efforts to expand prenatal care in Virginia.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I am troubled by the politicization of our public schools. The government’s role is to provide a foundational education to students across the Commonwealth that they can use after graduation. Right now schools aren’t focused on setting our students up for success. That’s why I support Governor Youngkin’s plan to raise the standards across Virginia public schools and provide the necessary resources to help students meet them.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

I am running for reelection. In 2022 I voted to repeal the state portion of the grocery tax, and in 2023 introduced legislation pertaining to the local grocery tax. Next session, I plan to reintroduce my legislation that will allow localities to exempt groceries from local sales tax.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

In that respect, I support the current campaign finance laws in Virginia.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

My office prides itself on our Constituent Services. When advocating for constituents, we don’t know where they stand politically or who they voted for. In my office, we always seek results with respect and in a timely manner. We work hand in hand with the Youngkin Administration to help our constituents through the bureaucratic processes.

In recent years, controversy has emerged over Virginia Beach state lawmakers pushing forward legislation against city wishes. What will your relationship be like with City of Virginia Beach leadership?

I work closely with the Mayor, City Council, and local city leaders as a member of the House of Delegates. When looking at legislation I always seek input from those who it would affect. For example when I wrote a bill that would change procedure in the treasurer’s office, I sat down with our treasurer Leigh Henderson and discussed how it would affect her office. We made one small change that didn’t affect the outcome of the original intent and made it easier for the Treasurers to implement.