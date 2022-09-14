Karen Moultrie is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Name: Karen Moultrie

Race: Chesapeake City Council

Biography: Karen Moultrie was born in Elizabethtown, N.C. She was raised in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) areas. Moultrie experienced a turbulent childhood. Having absent parents forced her to live in various foster homes. After she turned 16, she was emancipated by a Prince William County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge, legally becoming an adult. This is especially rare for students still in school During that time, only about five people in the 20 years prior underwent the process in Prince William County. Moultrie kept up with school and by her senior hear she had several jobs, serving food at Denny’s, cashiering at Arby’s, and cleaning commercial homes. During her senior year in high school, she was awarded the “Beating the Odds Award” by the Prince William County Virginia Bar Association.

After graduating from Garfield Senior High School in Woodbridge, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Through her enlistment, Moultrie was able to complete six global deployments and was awarded numerous Naval achievements and ribbons. While in the Navy, she met Tywon O. Petty, her best friend and amazing husband of over 10 years. Today, she is a University of Charleston graduate, holds a doctorate in education (organizational leadership), and works as a supply systems analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense.

More so, Moultrie is a proud veteran and a portrait of service. She has a proven record of servant leadership and volunteerism. To name a few, she has served as a child’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer and advocated for the best interests of children who experience abuse and neglect, she is a NAACP member, and she is a female basketball coach. Inspired by the events from her childhood, Moultrie created a nonprofit called Culture X. The purpose of Culture X is to host empowerment events, including a “Peace Walk’ in Norfolk and COVID-19 essential home items giveaways in South Norfolk. She also served on a few Chesapeake boards and commissions.

Moultrie holds a broad background of community and civic involvement. She has remained a persistent voice for change through activism and community outreach.

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

Honestly, I don’t have a fancy political background or a long Chesapeake political brag sheet. I’m not one of them. Aside from being a devoted servant leader, philanthropist, and proud veteran, the significant reason voters should elect me is because I’m demanding the voices of everyday people to be heard. I’m advocating for the underserved people and the overlooked folks. I’m advocating for the deplorable school conditions, underpaid educators, anti-violence and domestic violence refuge solutions, extra homeless shelters, additional nonprofit funding, and many more community-drive solutions.

There are communities of people in Chesapeake who are directly impacted from their voices being often excluded from places of power. If given the opportunity, I can drastically change that narrative. I’m a new face whose only allegiance is to improving the quality of living in Chesapeake for all — not just some. Chesapeake needs bold servant leadership that makes zero excuses and has the courage to address urgent city needs.

I’m a friendly, strong-willed, and educated African American woman who has overcome childhood poverty and cannot be bullied, manipulated, or bribed. Integrity, transparency, servant leadership, resourcefulness, intuition, interpersonal skills, and effective decision making are strong skill sets I bring to the table. I’m an open book and down to earth. What you see is what you get, and there are no hidden agendas on my end. My allegiance is never for sale.

The love for community is deep rooted in my soul. My extensive record of volunteerism with numerous nonprofits demonstrates my devotion to community service. Voters should know I take civic responsibility seriously, and I will work my butt off for them because I am here to serve and actively effect change at the local government level! I’m here to be their voice and advocate.

I love my community so much and understand their social struggles; therefore, I have intentionally refused monetary campaign donations from residents. It’s utterly unnecessary for the people of Chesapeake to pay me for my campaign efforts, especially for a position I would proudly fill without pay. It’s deeper than money and politics for me. I’m breaking the norm and hoping the people of Chesapeake allow me to rock the boat and be their voice, while unapologetically serving the underserved.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

Underserved communities and poverty

Education funding

Gun violence

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue is a lack of funds provided for underserved communities. We must expose the racial disparities and work with city leaders to rectify this issue. We need community unity and all hands regarding this issue.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

We need low-income housing zoning. A lot of policy work is required. Modifying housing zoning ordinances is critical in this matter to truly diversify minority neighborhoods and balance the resources.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

My oldest brother was tragically murdered senselessly from gun violence, so I truly understand the impacts gun violence has on the community, and it is not a safe feeling. An alarming increase of violence is occurring in Chesapeake, and we need to get to the root of it. The culprits are getting younger by the day, and that’s why it’s essential to implement effective community outreach programs to change this tone. I fully support the police force and want to aggressively work with gang unit officers and form a “stop the violence” platform to help improve police and community engagement.