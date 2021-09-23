Candidate Profile: Karen Greenhalgh (District 85)

Karen Greenhalgh is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 85. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Karen Greenhalgh

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 85

Party: Republican

Website: karengreenhalgh.com

Biography: Karen Greenhalgh founded Heritage Woodworks Inc., which lead to several growing Virginia Beach businesses. She has since sold her company and now spends her time serving the community, including as a volunteer counselor for local crisis pregnancy centers. She has since been hired by the centers as a manager, but continues to serve as a counselor. She also founded Cyber Tygr to address patient privacy and cybersecurity risks in healthcare.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses