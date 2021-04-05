Candidate Profile: Justin Fairfax (Governor)

Justin Fairfax is a Democratic candidate for Virginia Governor. His name will appear on the ballot on June 8 during the Democratic Party primary election.

Name: Justin Fairfax

Race: Governor

Party: Democratic

Website: justinfairfax.com

Biography: Justin Fairfax is the current Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, serving alongside Gov. Ralph Northam. He is the second African American person to be elected to a statewide office in Virginia. Fairfax graduated from Duke University with a bachelors degree in public policy studies. He graduated from Columbia Law School in 2005. He is an attorney, working as a litigation partner in Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. He also worked as as federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia.