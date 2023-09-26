John Windley is a candidate for the Town of Kill Devil Hills Mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

He is running against Ben Sproul.

Candidate Name: John Windley

Age: 44

Race: Town of Kill Devil Hills Mayor

Biography: I grew up in Bath, NC, and I graduated from East Carolina University with a B.S. in Criminal Justice in 2001. After college I served my country as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Nicaragua from 2002 – 2004.

I have the experience and community connection needed to serve as Mayor. Currently I am serving my second term as Commissioner, to which I was elected in 2017. My wife and I moved to KDH in 2009, and we’re raising three children in the town we love. I serve on the boards of the Beach Food Pantry and Children and Youth Partnership of Dare County, which meet critical needs for our community. I am a proud Rotarian, member and two-year past President of North Banks Rotary Club.

In 2022 I was appointed to Coastal Resources Advisory Council, which assists the Coastal Resources Commission in managing North Carolina’s coastlines and waterways.

Why are you running for this office?

At the August 8th, 2022, Board of Commissioner’s meeting our current mayor voted in support of adding high density housing to the Baum Track, which is zoned governmental/recreational. I strongly opposed his plans and stood with the rest of our board in rejecting his vision for our town. In 1983 Diane Baum St. Clair sold the Baum Track to our town with the caveat that it can only be used for the good of our citizens. I support our town’s deeded agreement between Diane Baum St. Clair that has led to Kill Devil Hills being the family-friendly town we enjoy today.

The only developable spot on the Baum Track is the 44-acre Casey R. Logan Disc Golf Course. Converting the disc golf course into high density housing would cause harmful, long-term effects: a dangerous increase in traffic along Veterans Drive and Colington Road, loss of recreational facilities, potential school rezoning, elimination of a maritime forest and an increased burden on town and county resources.

What is the most important issue facing the community, and what is your position on it?

Preserving our rich heritage and quality of life while finding dynamic problems to the issues we face in Kill Devil Hills.

What it the top challenge facing your constituents, and how would you address it?

1. Access for long-term rental housing, and availability entry level priced homes for professionals and young families. 2. Preserving our environmental resources and town charm while addressing residential and commercial growth.3. Maintaining the highest levels of service, especially from our amazing first responders, while our town grows and tourism flourishes in Dare County.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

The Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners has a rich history of being polite and profession even when we do not agree with each other. We represent the community we serve, obliging us to be kind and respectful just like the good citizens of Kill Devil Hills.