John R. Curran, Jr. is a Republican candidate for the JCC Board of Supervisors – Berkeley District. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Curran, Jr. is running against Ruth Larson in the Berkeley District.

Name: John R. Curran, Jr.

Age: 59

Race: JCC Board of Supervisors – Berkeley District

Party: Republican

Website: www.vote4curran.com

Biography: John is an active community member, dedicated father, husband, and proud Navy Veteran who cares about the issues facing our community and is focused on improving the quality of life for his neighbors in James City County.

Mr. Curran served in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed at Naval Telecommunications Command in Washington DC. During his time there, he was detail to the Armed Forces Inauguration Committee to support President Reagan’s second Inauguration. Afterwards, John was requested for temporary duty to the President’s staff at the White House and transferred to the Pentagon to support the investigation and response to the Johnny Walker Spy case.

Mr. Curran transferred to the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations where he served with Counterterrorism Team. He then served onboard the USS Kittiwake, where he was involved in the recovery of the Space Shuttle Challenger and operations in South America and the Middle East. After being honorably discharged, Mr. Curran served in the US Navy Reserve for two additional years.

John brings more than 30 years of business experience in government contracting, construction, environmental and alternative energy as well as economic development experience to James City County Board of Supervisors.

Mr. Curran founded his own consulting business where he provided direct consulting services that included support and consultation to multiple presidential administrations including President Clinton’s Welfare to Work Program, President Bush’s post 9/11 Committee, President Obama’s Gang and Drug Warfare Committee, and testified as a subject matter expert during the Trump Administration’s exploration with Alternative Energy infrastructure and Veterans Choice programs.

Mr. Curran founded Agri-Based Biofuels, a company focused on technology that converted trash into fuel for US Military clients. The company merged with two other companies with focuses in agriculture and economic development in small and developing countries. Mr. Curran is considered a subject matter expert in alternative energy and was called to testify before Congress multiple times on alternative energy and environmental matters.

Mr. Curran continued his consulting business and completed a bachelor’s degree in political science and MBA in Economics.

John is committed to supporting parental rights in schools, protecting our children from violence and bullying, and supporting our teachers. He is passionate about ensuring public safety in James City County, by supporting our first responders with proper equipment and training. Curran is focused on our water resources and supports a proactive approach to increasing supply through new technologies and cost-effective solutions. Maintaining the beauty of James City County balanced with enhancing the amenities valued by residents is an area of great interest to Curran and key to maintaining property values and owners’ rights.

Why are you running for this office?

This is a critical time for our country and our community. We are divided on issues, and we spend more time focusing on our differences than on our common ground. I am running because we need people who are committed to finding and building on common ground.

As Supervisor for the Berkeley District, I will focus on day-to-day issues but plan to look at long term solutions that can ensure the security and quality of life we enjoy today in James City County.

I talk to my neighbors and hear their concerns about schools, cost of living, safety, and sensible development. I want to represent their interests to preserve what we enjoy and make sure it is sustainable.

What is the most important issue facing the county, and what is your position on it?

JCC’s economy is supported primarily through tourism, property taxes, and a limited number of non-tourism business. My concern is our heavy reliance on a small number of major businesses, the hospitals. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on tourism and our local economy. The potential impact of another pandemic or loss / reduction to our existing industries could only be countered at this time with major tax increases. Smart growth and attracting new industries would reduce the reliance on any single source of revenue and position our revenue more securely. I support the attraction of new industry that brings long-term jobs and diversified income sources to the country.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

The Berkeley District is a diverse district with a variety of issues. Identifying one issue undervalues the importance of all residents. I see top priorities as transportation and zoning. I hear from Berkeley residents, frustration in transportation. Residents of Berkeley don’t have convenient public transportation, school students don’t have adequate transportation to schools and business in Berkeley are challenged with hiring due to lack of public transportation for workers. Balancing the need for zoning that ensures we maintain the beauty of our community with the land values, particularly for large land holders.

Transportation solutions require revenue and there is not an overnight solution. The issue needs to be examined and incorporated in to long-term planning.

What is your stance on the possible separation of the Williamsburg James City County Public Schools partnership?

WJCC Schools have a long symbiotic history. I support the continuation of this relationship as I believe that both sides benefit from the combined school system.

James City County students represent the majority by 10 to 1 with Williamsburg City students. While I support the combined school system, I also support a timely decision to be made by Williamsburg City so the County can move forward with necessary planning to build a new middle school that would be needed if the separation were to occur. The County can reallocate resources to support this if needed.

James City County should use negotiations to ensure long term stability that secures proportionate school board representation and resource allocation that provides equality to student population, should the school remain combined.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Public education is wrought with political influence as the government plays an important role in ensuring standards of learning and ensuring the safety of our students and teachers. The government should have non-partisan oversight to ensure the accuracy of the information taught in our schools. The challenge is how to keep it non-partisan.

A high priority to me as a father, is the line between parental rights and the limitations of the schools. I believe parents should have the last word in their children’s education and wellbeing. A school is a place of education, not a place to be provided with political opinion and sexual expression and guidance.

We should focus on ensuring our students are learning to a level where they can compete in the world, that they have access to STEM programs and a renewed focus on mechanical trades, all in a secure safe environment. We don’t spend enough time focusing on the real reason our children are there.

Sexual orientation and gender identity aren’t for schools to guide. Schools should provide external resources for students and their families to deal with these issues.

Parents are now forced to make this a political issue since their elected officials are the voices that insure their children’s, and their own rights are protected.

How do you plan to manage growth while also protecting the quality-of-life residents bought into?

I do not believe there can be a successful one-size-fits-all approach to balancing growth and maintaining the beauty and quality of life residents enjoy today.

Each opportunity requires comprehensive review that identifies impact to the environment, traffic, drawl on natural resources, impact to Police and Fire, schools, and roads, all weighed by the long-term value.

We need strategic planning to develop our county in new ways that diversify our industry, bringing new jobs that have long term careers. Increased tax revenue from new business can generate resources to support affordable housing for entry level homeowners and for our service industry work force.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

Campaign fund raising is challenging but is necessary to ensure that candidates can adequately promote their platform and educate constituents. While lifting contribution limits has appeal, it could easily be abused. The cost of political campaigns has increased substantially, and the current $2,500 limits are outdated and have not grown with the increased cost of political campaigns. I am a proponent of increased limits and additional disclosure requirements to ensure transparency.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree?

I have always looked forward to sitting down with anyone, particularly those who have a different view than I do. I have found that when both sides stop talking and start listening, the differences aren’t that far apart.

Ronald Reagan shared that it didn’t matter what position you may hold, remember, the job is bigger than you are. This belief has always remained with me.

Anyone elected to office needs to remember, you will never get everything you want, but if you work with those you disagree with, you will most likely get a solution both of you can live with.