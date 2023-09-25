John M. Chapman is a Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 87. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Chapman is running against Democratic incumbent Jeion A. Ward.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: John Chapman

Age: 47

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 87

Party: Republican

Website: https://johnchapmanforvirginia.com/

Biography: See website.

Why are you running for this office?

My family lives in Hampton Virginia and I care about issues that affect my community.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Parental Rights in Education. I support parents involvement in the decisions for their children

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Crime continues to rise. I plan to promote enforcement of current laws for violent crime, increase mentor programs focused on values, and increase job opportunity

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions.

I support the 15 week ban

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Education has been politicized from the moment it became public years ago. Parents should have direct input into the material used to educate their children. There are way too many agenda driven policies introduced into classrooms that do not align with parents’ values.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

Foster Care reform

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

I believe there should be limits

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

Every voice matters. Diverse opinions is a value of a free society