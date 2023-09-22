John C. Meyer Jr. is a candidate for Gloucester County Board of Supervisors – Abington District. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

He is running against Robert J. “JJ” Orth.

Name: John C. Meyer Jr.

Age: 73

Race: Gloucester County Board of Supervisors – Abington District

Website: https://meyerforgloucester.org/

Biography: I grew up in a military family, and then spent 24 years in the military myself. Having lived in 13 different states and 4 countries, I had a pretty good idea of what I was looking for when I finally ‘settled’ for the first time in my life. The climate, the countryside and above all … the people of Gloucester County convinced me and my wife Laurel to make this our home, in 2005.

Education:

I earned a Bachelor of Science in International Affairs from the U. S. Air Force Academy, and a Masters in Business Administration from the College of William & Mary.

Relevant Work Experience:

Most of my adult life has been spent in positions of leadership and management. I spent 24 years in the Air Force as a fighter pilot, ultimately commanding a fighter group of over 70 aircraft in combat and retiring at the rank of Colonel.

I am currently part-owner and CEO of SynEnergy Inc, a management consulting firm based in Gloucester engaged in strategic planning, business management, and business case analysis for commercial and government clients.

I served on the County Board of Supervisors from 2014-2017 where strong emphasis on economic development helped lead to the establishment of over 400 new businesses, a 15% increase in business tax revenues, and an average wage growth of more than twice the state average during my four-year tenure. Working with other Supervisors and the County Administrator, best business practices were implemented resulting in county operating costs being reduced by $600,000, while garnering state-level awards for budgeting, contracting, zoning, law enforcement and education.

I am fully involved locally, and currently serve on the Planning Commission, Local Emergency Planning Committee, and on the Board of Directors for the Hampton Roads Workforce Council; all of which provide me the opportunity to give back to the community and help me stay engaged in County operations.

Why are you running for office?

In the six years since I left office I’ve noticed an ongoing trend of the Administrator gaining more and more influence/control over the Board of Supervisors. Since the Supervisors are the senior elected officials in the County, it becomes a bit of the tail

wagging the dog scenario. More and more, the Supervisors are tending to vote to support the County staff agenda, instead of the citizens’ agendas. If I am elected, I will restore balance to the Board, ensuring that citizen concerns are given priority, and the Board puts the citizens, not the Administration, first.

What is the most important issue facing the County, and what is your position on it?

After a couple of years of state and Federal COVID cash infusions, the County has gotten used to an elevated level of spending. When tax receipts prove inadequate to meet desired spending levels, the County does not hesitate to borrow. They even hired a financial services firm this Spring to tell them what the maximum amount they could borrow was! There is now a bond referendum on the November ballot to borrow $40 million for various capital improvement projects. If that referendum is approved, the County will have increased its debt burden by an astonishing 130% in just this year!

Fiscal discipline must be restored. The most important projects funded by the proposed referendum can be paid for without additional borrowing. The hard work of objectively prioritizing County needs vs County wants needs to be done, and the County needs to learn, once again, how to live within its means.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

The County and District needs are very closely aligned. See above.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

School Boards are elected by the general public, and hence are part of the body politic. Parents must ultimately retain control of how their children are raised and educated, and be able to exercise that authority through their elected School Board officials. To make this work effectively, the schools must be fully transparent, ensuring that parents are able to easily access information on curriculum and policy. School Boards will have to maintain an open mind, become adept at absorbing dissenting opinions and shaping policy that parents recognize as promoting the best interests of their children.

What ordinances or resolutions would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

I don’t have any specific ordinances in mind, but will focus on administrative procedures to help the Board become more effective. Such measures would include actively ‘pushing’ needed information out to the constituents, rather than requiring them to ‘look it up’, and ensuring there is a process for robust citizen feedback.

Currently the Administrator presents decision issues to the Board in the format of a problem statement and a recommended solution – basically requesting an up or down

vote on the recommendation. The virtues of the recommendation are briefed at length, and the negatives are rarely discussed. This needs to change to a decision-friendly format where the problem is stated, and two or three alternative courses of action, with the pros and cons of each, are discussed – giving the Board choices as to how to proceed.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should it change?

No opinion. Not particularly relevant to the level of campaigning that goes on in Gloucester County.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree?

They are highly valued. Sometimes I can do things better. Sometimes I am just wrong. In those cases I need dissenting opinions to set me straight.