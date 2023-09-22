Jenn D. Baker is a candidate for Gloucester County School Board – Gloucester Point District. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Baker is running against Troy M. Anderson.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race, with a request for a bio and a list of questions to answer. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: Jenn D. Baker

Age: 53

Race: Gloucester County School Board – Gloucester Point District

Candidate Website: www.Facebook.com/electJennBaker

Biography: Jenn was born the third daughter of a Ret. USAF Colonel & Fighter Pilot. Jenn has lived in various states over her life, choosing the beautiful state of Virginia to settle down with family. An Actor & Dancer for The Walt Disney Co. for more than a decade, she performed globally working with esteemed charities including Make a Wish Foundation, Special Olympics, and Children’s Miracle Network. Jenn rounded out her career working with children’s theaters as a Choreographer and Director.

Why are you running for this office?

I am keenly aware of the failings in our school systems as of late. Test scores are far below par and our children are falling behind or pushed through their education without the necessary essentials to become not only functioning adults but leaders of this great Republic.

What is the most important issue facing the school system and what is your position on it?

Our most important issue is our children are not learning the basics. Reading, Writing, Arithmetic. Basic fundamentals to include trades, arts and team building sports are essential in molding our future leaders. Back to Basics is critical.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Politics do not belong in the classroom. Teachers must teach the basics without political or personal ideologies. Parents have a right to be involved in their child’s learning environment and feel assured that their children are being educated and not indoctrinated.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

I welcome all constituent’s concerns and intend to take full evaluation of them. Teamwork remains an essential facet to get back to the basics and I intend to employ that philosophy with my peers and the public alike. My immediate concern is the children and doing what is right for them. I remain open to frank and honest policy discussions that ensure the community is aligned in saving our schools and returning our children back to the basics.