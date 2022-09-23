Jen Kiggans is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 2. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Jen Kiggans is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 2. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions about their platforms. We are still awaiting a response from this campaign.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Name: Jen Kiggans

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, District 2

Party: Republican

Website: Jen Kiggans for Congress

Biography (from the candidate’s campaign website): Jen Kiggans is a state senator, geriatric nurse practitioner, U.S. Navy veteran, mother, Navy wife, and Republican candidate for Congress in Virginia’s 2nd District.

Before beginning her service in the Navy in 1995, Kiggans earned a degree in international relations from Boston University and taught English in public high schools in Matsuyama, Japan. Kiggans then served for 10 years in the Navy, completing two deployments to the Persian Gulf as an H-46 and H-3 helicopter pilot.

Using her GI bill, Kiggans returned to school after the Navy to become a board-certified Adult-Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner. She is a graduate of Old Dominion University’s Nursing School and Vanderbilt University’s Nurse Practitioner program. Kiggans currently serves as a primary care provider for a small private practice in Virginia Beach and has worked in several long-term care and nursing facilities in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

In addition to geriatrics, Kiggans is a passionate advocate for accessibility and affordability of mental health care and mental health screening. She is a voice for our aging population and their families and has the expertise to make an impactful difference in standards of care.

In 2019, Kiggans was elected to the Virginia State Senate representing District 7, which includes parts of both Virginia Beach and Norfolk. In Richmond, Kiggans has stood up to the Liberal one-party rule and has been a champion for veterans, active-duty military, the unborn, seniors, patients, and working families. She has fought for local job creation, lower healthcare costs, less wasteful spending, and more secure elections.

Kiggans is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Virginia Geriatrics Society, American Nurses Association, and the American Legion Post 110. She is a recipient of the Boston University Scarlet Key Award for exceptional leadership and is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership. She lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia with her four amazing kids and husband, Steve, who is a retired U.S. Navy F-18 pilot.