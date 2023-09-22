Jeffrey A. Parks, Sr. is a candidate for Accomack Co. Board of Supervisors – District 4. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

He is running against Paul E. J. Muhly for the seat.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race, with a list of questions to answer. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Jeffrey A. Parks, Sr.

Race: Accomack Co. Board of Supervisors – District 4

Why are you running for this office?

As a proud native of the Eastern Shore, I know we can do better. It would be a privilege and honor to serve as an advocate for my community. I am running for supervisor to help address struggling communities and possibly crumbling infrastructure. I am worried that my home, the ESVA and especially District 4 has fewer economic options, falling standard of living and lack of support of our traditional economies. I want to be a fresh but local voice for to citizens of the 4th District in Accomack.

What is the most important issue facing Accomack County, and what is your position on it?

Accomack County’s most important issues are leadership and planning for a successful future that the citizens of Accomack can get behind. I am especially focused on economic revitalization and growth of our traditional industries while planning for a future for a more resilient economic future. I am also concerned about climbing real estate and housing costs. I want to be an advocate for the locals who feel pushed out because of rising cost of homes. If we lose the locals, we lose the traditional values that have made the Eastern Shore a great place to live and raise a family for generations. I will be an advocate for folks to come Back to Accomack and stay in Accomack!

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

The top challenge for District 4 is a fresh positive vision and leadership for economic revitalization and growth of our traditional industries while planning for a future for a more resilient economic future. For example, our district has three railroad towns with no railroad! We need to encourage fresh local growth using tax incentives and lower property taxes. We need to support and promote our traditional industries of seafood and farming while opening new economic avenues to provide a more balanced and secure economic future.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Our public schools have a responsibility to parents and students to provide the skills students need to succeed and become educated, happy and productive members of our society. From what appears to be current poor education scores and results, the public schools should focus on the traditional tenants of education. Reading, Writing, Arithmetic and US Govt, History, finance and life skills. This disciplined focus should leave little time for other politicized topics.

What ordinances or resolutions would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

In my first year, I will prioritize being an advocate and I will be focused on listening to the people of my community, enforcing existing ordinances and resolutions while eliminating the unnecessary, burdensome or outdated requirements.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

At this point, I am not in favor or changing the current campaign contribution laws. However, I think the abuse of the existing laws should be consistently and sternly enforced upon every candidate equally.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

The ESVA is a small place, and we must be able to agree to disagree. I will be easily available to all constituents and politicians no matter their position or opinion. Freedom of speech and the right to respectfully have your own opinion are pinnacles of freedom. As a resident of Accomack County, one of the original English counties, I feel strongly that we have a special obligation to respect the fundamentals on which Accomack County and the State of Virginia were formed.