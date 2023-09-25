Javis Gibbs is a candidate for the Elizabeth City Councilman, 2nd Ward. His name will appear on the ballot on October 10, 2023.

He is running against Rose Marie Whitehurst and Carol Peterson.

Candidate Name: Javis Gibbs

Age: 53

Race: City of Elizabeth City Councilman, 2nd Ward

Biography: I’m a lifelong resident of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. I was educated in the local ECPPS school system. I’m a proud graduate of Elizabeth City State University with a BS in Criminal Justice. I’m currently employed as a longshoreman with ILA Local 1248 in Norfolk Virginia. I’m also currently a city councilman representing the 2nd Ward in Elizabeth City. I’m married to the best wife in the world, Antionette Gibbs. I’m a father of 5 and a grandfather of 4.

Why are you running for this office? I’m running for this office to continue the great work that this current council has started and to continue moving our city forward. My heart’s desire is to continue serving the City and citizens of Elizabeth City with honesty and integrity. It’s an opportunity for me to give back and help people.

What is the most important issue facing the community, and what is your position on it?

The most important issue facing our community is the senseless gun violence being committed by the juveniles in our City. I’m a firm believer in investing in our youth at an early age. That’s when the gangs go after them. I also believe that we have to get back to the “Village Concept “ of raising kids. It can’t just be about MY child. EVERY child matters.

What it the top challenge facing your constituents, and how would you address it?

I believe a top challenge that’s facing my constituents is the ever rising cost of goods and services yet the minimal if any salary increases. The wages of our citizens need to keep pace with inflation. Our citizens need to have a livable wage that will allow them to not just barely get by, but enjoy life. How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree? I’m of the belief that we may disagree but we don’t have to be disrespectful to each other. I believe everyone is entitled to their own opinion and beliefs which can shed a different light on whatever the topic may be. Respect for others is the key to success!