James M. “Jim” Wright is a Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 88. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Wright is running against Democratic incumbent Don L. Scott, Jr.

Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: James M. “Jim” Wright

Age: 67

Race: Virginia House of Delegates, District 88

Party: Republican

Website: Facebook – Jim Wright

Biography: Former Senior CPA (not licensed) with a premier international accounting firm Arthur Andersen & Co. Left Andersen to attempt to buy an existing operating company in Virginia Beach. Because I couldn’t raise the purchase capital, I went into my first love, commercial real estate office leasing with Shannon & Luchs, then recruited away after two years to join CBRE the largest commercial brokerage firm in the world. Began to exclusively specialize in ONLY representing the corporate tenant. Represented many large corporations, having achieved the right to represent Boeing for ten years! Further, I was honored to negotiate their Eastern headquarters building in Marlinton, Virginia. Had to leave CBRE upon the passing of my dear wife to care for my 12 year old son. But, I’d purchased 13.4 acres for $3.2 million in order to build a data center. After the crash of 9/1, we pivoted from a 170,000 data center to office space. Sold the property for great financial success for partners and me.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

The most important issue in Virginia? Virginia is actually doing pretty well as Youngkin will be returning budget surpluses to taxpayers. I’d love to see more of what Youngkin is trying to accomplish, like constructing large industrial sites ready to go in order to capture the big corporations potentially relocating from the northeast. We are just starting to grow Virginia in terms of population, while continuing to make Virginia attractive. I’d like to see the corporate tax rate brought to zero over time so we can effectively complete with the other states with zero corporate tax rates(Florida).

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Regarding Portsmouth’s challenge, it’s crime! City Council held a special session last Tuesday to discuss the city’s pressing needs to minimize crime. Council is forming a committee to focus. The Police Chief Jenkins did a fine job addressing the challenges and he reminded us that parents need to parent, because the police can’t do what only parents can do, parent. I’d join in by wholeheartedly working to help smooth communications among the citizenry. This is my strong suit.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

All the while I was developing www.BirthmotherMinistries.org (Birthmothers®️) to help women be able to choose life for their child and adoption when mom decides it’s best. In fact, my plans, by God’s grace, is to raise significant capital to establish a nationwide platform for Birthmothers. So, you can deduce that I’m prolife, from conception to natural death. Only exception would be for the life of the mother. Rape is a retched situation, but there are quite few women who greatly enjoy their life even though they were conceived in rape. A rare event. Many politicians (Gov Youngkin) talk about various gestation dates for the unborn to reach a compromise with Democrats. That innocent child shouldn’t pay with his/ her life. Clearly, I’d sign a bill put in front of me to interrupt the fact that Virginia has become the leading state for abortion in the South (it’s my understanding women are traveling to Virginia to secure the termination of that precious life).

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I’m against schools being politicized!

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

To be honest, I’ve got nothing new to propose. Many bills have been proposed that have died in Committee so I would hope to champion some of those bills so they would make it to the governor’s desk. Once I am there, being a business guy, I’m sure I’ll be running bills that will make life better for Virginians.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

The issue about campaign finance is a complex one where liberty butts up against constriction. Over a decade ago SCOTUS opened it up so that you have huge dollars flowing into the campaigns. I am not prepared to scrap the current system, because I do not know how to adjust it. I would require more disclosures to shine a light on what’s referred to as dark money. We must know who’s giving, especially when it involves large sums of money!

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

Regarding my constituents, who do not believe like me, it requires I enthusiastically, pursue what is right, if it’s in the law! The law must be followed, because the lawlessness of America will doom us to the trash heap of history if we fail to get our house in order. Blessings