Candidate Profile: James Jobe (96th District)

Name: James Jobe

Race: House of Delegates, 96th District

Party: Libertarian

Website: Jobefordelegate.com

Biography: Jobe is currently attending Old Dominion University studying applied mathematics. He hopes to use his degree to do political data analysis. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 2014. He is originally from Bethesda, Md.

Why should residents elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

The two-party system has shown time and time again to churn out a walking line of partisan drones and power hungry shadowmen. A truly independent voice such as myself is needed in the General Assembly to fight back against that corruption.

What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

The major issues are the same across not just our state but our country. Our government reeks of corruption and a lack of transparency. I plan to address this by introducing legislation and advocating for term limits and campaign finance reform.

What was the most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, and why?

HB 1700, which expanded the size of the Virginia government’s budget from $105 billion to $121 billion dollars. The nearly unanimous vote shows that everyone in power is very happy to keep giving themselves more power and not to shrink the size or the scope of the government.