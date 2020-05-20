Candidate Profile: J.H. Madison Downs (3rd District)

A primary election is scheduled for June 23, 2020 in Virginia. This election will determine which candidates will be on the ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election is Tuesday, June 16. To see who is on your ballot, click here.

Name: J.H. Madison Downs

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District

Party: Republican

Website: madisonforhamptonroads.com

Biography: Madison Downs is a teacher and community developer who has a long family history in Hampton Roads. He played football for Hampton High School, where his mother, uncles and aunts also attended school.

Madison said he understands the struggles middle-class families face in Hampton Roads due to housing and financial instability. He has experienced both of these hardships in his personal life and through his work in impoverished neighborhoods in Hampton Roads.

