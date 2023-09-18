J. D. “Danny” Diggs is a Republican candidate for Virginia Senate, District 24. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Diggs is running against T. Monty Mason.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: J. D. “Danny” Diggs

Age: 66

Race: Virginia Senate, District 24

Party: Republican

Website: https://www.diggsforsenate.com/

Biography: As the Sheriff of York County and Poquoson for the last 23 years, Danny successfully kept our community safe and has earned the reputation of being a strong and fair leader. Danny has served on the boards of several non-profits including the Red Cross, and Boys and Girls Club. Danny was also the founding member of the York County Chamber of Commerce and is also a member of his local Kiwanis Club. He is currently running to represent the 24th Senate District.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office to make our community a safer place to live, work and raise a family. We must do better at lowering costs for working families by cutting the gas tax, ending the grocery tax, and making life more affordable. I also believe that we need to get tough on the violent crime that is rising in our communities and will pass laws to do so.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

One of the most important issues facing Virginia is our ever-increasing tax burden. Virginians are overtaxed, and with record inflation, taxes hit families even harder. With a $5 billion surplus we can lower the gas tax and end the grocery tax, but we also must repeal regulations that are driving the cost of goods through the roof. I will work to ease the burden on Virginia families by rolling back these regulations and reducing taxes to put more money back in their pockets when folks need it most.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

As the next State Senator, I pledge to make sure that our children are getting the best education possible and support our teachers. We need to refocus the conversation on education around improving math and reading skills while preparing our children for the future. I will work to equip schools with everything they need to do just that.

Additionally, I am a supporter of giving our children multiple options for their future. A four-year college isn’t the best path for everyone, and we need to ensure our kids fully explore all their options. I would also be in favor of expanding 529 plans to cover the costs of trade programs as well as incorporating trade programs into the school curriculum to expose children to what trade schools have to offer.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

I support Governor Youngkin’s consensus plan of 15 weeks with exceptions after for rape, incest, and health of the mother. I also support expanding funding for pre-natal care and improving healthcare for women.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I believe that we need to get back to the basics: reading, writing, and arithmetic. The COVID pandemic left many children behind and focusing on core curricula will help them catch up. That said, we need to take politics and ideology out of the classroom so our kids can focus on learning the basics that will prepare them for the future.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

In the first year, I will introduce legislation to repeal the soft on crime policies passed by the General Assembly in the 2020 and 2021 sessions. As Sheriff, I have spent my life working to keep my community safe and I know firsthand how these policies have released violent criminals and made our neighborhoods more dangerous. Coddling violent criminals may work for some ideologues, but keeping our community safe will always be my priority.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

When it comes to campaign contributions, I prioritize transparency. When money is given to a candidate, we should know where every dollar comes from and how every dollar is spent.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

I value the opinions of all constituents, regardless of whether we agree politically. As the Sheriff of York and Poquoson, when someone needed help, I did not care if you were a republican, democrat, or independent; we assisted. I will take the same approach in meeting with constituents and maintain an open-door policy. Only by meeting with the other side can you find where you have common ground and work together.

Do you think James City County and Williamsburg should continue sharing a school system or would you help to create two new separate systems?

I believe that this issue should be left up to the local governing bodies and the parents of the children in that school system.