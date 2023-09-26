Ivy Ingram is a candidate for the Town of Kill Devil Hills Commissioner. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

She is running against Bernard B. (B.J.) McAvoy, Jr. and Michael Denny.

Candidate Name: Ivy Ingram

Age: 47

Race: Town of Kill Devil Hills Commissioner

Candidate Website: https://ivyforkdh.wixsite.com/website-3

Biography: I have lived and worked in Kill Devil Hills for 22 years. I have one child in Dare County Schools at FFMS and a recent graduate of FFHS who is now attending App State. I have been a passionate leader for environmental issues facing our beaches including working to fight against offshore oil drilling for over ten years. I have been teaching preschool age children in Dare County since 2001.

The combination of my love for children, the environment, and our beautiful town is what has inspired me to run for commissioner a second time. I believe that local leaders have a responsibility to put the people and environment first above political and personal interests and I will continue to do just that.

I am fair, approachable, and open to new ideas so please feel free to reach out with comments or questions. I would greatly appreciate your vote on November 7th.

Professional and Community Involvement:

In 1999 I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and moved to Dare County

1999-2001 worked for Children and Youth Parntership for Dare County

2001- Present own and operate a preschool and after school program

2005-2006 Served on Children & Youth Partnership focus group on child care needs in Dare County

2010 Served on the KDH Stakeholders Group for Building Height

2010-11 Served on Offshore Energy Committee for the Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce

2010 KDH Stormwater Management Plan Stakeholders Group

2013-2015 Vice President of FFES PTO

2005-2010 Secretary Surfrider Foundation, Outer Banks

2010-2019 Co Chair Surfrider Foundation, Outer Banks

2020-present KDH Commissioner

2021- present Board of Tourism

2022- present Board of Tourism Steering Committee

2023- present OBX Forever Board Member

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office because I love where I live and I want to continue to be a voice for the people.

What is the most important issue facing the community, and what is your position on it?

Development and density is the most important issue. I believe protecting the fragile place we live is important and my town record proves that. I am always looking far into the future when I make decisions for our town.

What it the top challenge facing your constituents, and how would you address it?

I think we’re all facing similar issues with density and development and infrastructure keeping up with that development.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

I have worked successfully for the last four years with my fellow board members, constituents and other politicians. I am willing to listen, open to new ideas, and typically willing to compromise depending on what the issue is.