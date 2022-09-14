Hope Harper is a candidate for Hampton City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Name: Hope Harper

Race: Hampton City Council

Website: Hope for Hampton

Biography: Hope Harper is a native of Hampton. She is running for Hampton City Council in November. With respect and admiration for Hampton’s past and present accomplishments, Harper represents the next generation of city leadership.

Always active and available for community service, Harper spent her adolescent years participating in job training and youth programs. She learned city government first-hand while working in the Hampton City Council and city manager’s office during the summers when she was in school. She worked for the city of Hampton from the ages of 16 to 22.

Harper is a 1991 honor graduate of Kecoughtan High School. She continued her studies at Virginia State University, earning a bachelor of science degree in information systems and decision sciences in 1996. Harper has worked for Northrop Grumman Corporation for 24 years, starting as a system analyst and now working as a property support control specialist. Throughout her career, she has received numerous accolades and certificates in recognition of her achievements.

Harper is a natural leader in uplifting and empowering others. She has worked with elected and appointed officials, special interest groups, and residents in community problem solving, researching issues and opportunities, and planning for new possibilities. Harper serves on the board of directors for the Hampton Roads Community Action Program; the Y.H. Thomas Community Center where she is vice president; and We Are 100. She is also a member of three neighborhood associations: Old Wythe, Aberdeen Gardens, and Buckroe. Harper was recently appointed by Hampton City Council to serve on the Citizens Police Advisory Group.

Faith, integrity, and dedication are important to Harper. She is a member of Bethel Temple Church in Hampton, Do Gooders of Hampton Roads, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Chums, Inc. She enjoys learning, helping others, meeting people, and staying connected through service. Harper is always present and always visible, attending community meetings and presentations. Because of her compassion and community presence, she is a requested speaker on women’s issues and quality of life topics.

Harper is one of 14 co-authors of “The Lioness Leads: Stories of Triumph Over Fear,” a collection of stories honoring women in leadership.

Self-care for Harper involves genealogy, visiting historical sites, shopping, and spending time with family.

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I am a lifelong resident and, while that should not be the determining factor, I have had a front row seat and understand the different communities, issues we face, and the importance of positives we can leverage to make our city grow.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

Crime Economic expansion and growth Citizen engagement through consistent and transparent communication

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

Affordable quality housing. Hampton is basically landlocked as there is no room for creating new neighborhoods. Rehabilitation of our outdated housing stock by finding innovative ways for funding through processes and partnerships. Also, making it a policy priority.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Flood mitigation — we currently have a resiliency plan in place that I will continue to support. With the Expansion of the HRBT, it is important that we position ourselves for population growth with a more efficient bus system and upgraded schools for our permanent families.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

Gun violence is a national issue that has impacted our communities greatly. This is a community effort. Adopting proven methods and lessons learned that we can apply here in our city. The focal point would be the youth, and this can be achieved with partnering and supporting our community groups and grassroots organizations who are on the frontlines and it time that we get on the frontlines with them.