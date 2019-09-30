Candidate Profile: Herbert C. “Herb” Jones (3rd District)

Name: Herbert C. “Herb” Jones

Race: Senate, 3rd District

Party: Democrat

Biography: Herb began his career in government service as a second lieutenant in the 24th Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga. Over the next 10 years, he was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Fort Meade, Md., Bangkok, Thailand, and Fort Lee, Va.

Herb left active duty to start a career in finance and investments with Edward Jones, Signet Financial Services, Bank of America, and Colonial Downs. Herb ran to be the County Treasurer for New Kent in 1999 and served three terms.

At the same time, he remained in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was called up twice after 9/11 and served here in Virginia and two tours in Iraq. In 2011, Herb decided not run for a fourth term and took a position with the federal government as a operations officer in Afghanistan 2012. He served in this capacity until November 2014. As a result of Herb’s extensive military knowledge and experience, current Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Herb to his Military Advisory Council.

Herb and his brother, Michael, started Pyramid Technologies, LLC, a cloud-computing, project management, and logistics firm. He currently serves as the co-founder and CEO of Pyramid. Herb is a long time member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. He and his wife, Yvonne, reside in the Providence Forge area of New Kent County. Yvonne is a retired educator who served as the principal at New Kent High School for 14 years. They have two sons, and one grandson.

Website: Herbjonesforvirginia.com

Why should residents elect you to the Virginia Senate?

Virginian’s should elect me to the Virginia Senate because I care about people. I think leaders should be in the business of making lives better for citizens and not enriching themselves or friends.

What is the biggest issue facing you district, and how do you plan to address it?

The biggest issue facing my district is broadband access. It’s a matter of priorities — we need to prioritize infrastructure. We can’t turn down opportunities like we did with the ACA where we forfeited $12 billion in federal funds. Funds such as these would allow us to invest in broadband, schools, hospitals, etc.

What was the most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 and why?

The most important vote was the ERA vote. We had an opportunity to put action behind the words in the Constitution and we failed to do it.