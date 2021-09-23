Candidate Profile: Hahns Copeland (District 89)

Hahns Copeland is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 89. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Hahns Copeland

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 89

Party: Republican

Website: hahnscopeland.com

Biography: Hahns Copeland was born in Virginia Beach and moved to Norfolk in 1995. His family has lived in Hampton Roads for three generations. He is an engineer, business owner, entrepreneur, and author. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and master’s in engineering management from Old Dominion University. He and his wife, Tracey, have been married for 19 years and have two children.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses.