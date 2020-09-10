Candidate Profile: Greg Murphy (NC 3rd District)

Greg Murphy is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s 3rd District. The Congressional election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is facing Democratic candidate Daryl Farrow.

Name: Greg Murphy

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s 3rd District

Party: Republican

Biography: Greg Murphy is a doctor who attended the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. He completed his residency in urology and renal transplantation at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. He has a surgical practice site at Vidant Medical Center. He served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019. He was elected to Congress in 2019.

