Candidate Profile: Glenn Davis (Lieutenant Governor)

Glenn Davis is a Republican candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor. His name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.

Name: Glenn Davis

Race: Lieutenant Governor

Party: Republican

Website: davisforlg.com

Biography: Glenn Davis is a state delegate representing District 84 in the Virginia General Assembly. He was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2014. Prior to his election to the Virginia House of Delegates, Davis served on the Virginia Beach City Council. He is an entrepreneur, founding his first telecommunications management firm when he was 26 years old.