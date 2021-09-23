Candidate Profile: Glenn Davis (District 84)

Glenn Davis is a Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 84. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Glenn Davis

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 84

Party: Republican

Website: glennrdavis.com

Biography: Glenn Davis started his first company in a one-bedroom apartment when he was just 26 years old — a telecommunications management firm, which soon became a leading telecom business garnering many awards. In 2007, that company was named by the Inc. 5,000 as one of the 100 fastest growing IT companies in America.

Over Davis’ 19 years of experience as an entrepreneur and business executive, he has developed a proven track record in business and has received numerous awards, including the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award from the Regent University School of Global Leadership and Entrepreneurship and has spoken at national conferences and business schools.

Prior to joining the Virginia House of Delegates in 2014, Davis was twice elected to the Virginia Beach City Council, in 2008 and 2012. Davis is a graduate of the EO/MIT Entrepreneurial Master’s program, a graduate of the University of Virginia’s Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership, a member and past president of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization of Southeast Virginia, has served as chairman of Junior Achievement of Greater Hampton Roads, and sits on the Board of Governors of Green Run Collegiate, a charter school connected to the Green Run community where he grew up.

Davis has utilized the knowledge he gained from a career as an entrepreneur to reduce burdens on small businesses and help our economy grow. He has also become a leader in affordable healthcare and patient rights. He fought health insurance companies for four years to prevent them from forcing individuals to fail on multiple less-expensive treatments before they would be allowed access to the treatment prescribed by their doctor when faced with life-threatening diseases. Davis was also the chief co-patron of legislation stopping health insurance companies from ending much-needed services for children on the autistic spectrum when they reached 10 years of age.

Representing the 84th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, Davis serves on the Education, Public Safety, and Appropriations committees. He has also served as vice chairman of the Joint Commission on Technology and Science and chaired its Cyber Security and Blockchain subcommittees. He and his wife, Chelle, live in Virginia Beach and are both very active in the community and charitable efforts throughout Hampton Roads.

Why should Virginians re-elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

I focus on people, not politics. I put the people I was elected to serve ahead of the political system, including both parties, and took on big business and insurance companies. I worked with patients rights groups and successfully stopped insurance companies from forcing patients to fail on less expensive medication before being allowed access to their doctor’s recommended treatment. This was among my proudest legislative accomplishments because of the impact it has had in improving the lives of so many Virginians. I also fought to reopen schools, to raise academic standards, and help people go back to work. I was elected not to be something, but to do something. Working to improve the lives of my fellow Virginians is my passion.

What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?

Making Virginia the number one state to live, work, raise a family, and start a business requires excellent schools, a strong economy, and safe communities.

I will continue working to ensure every Virginia child has the opportunity to receive a quality education regardless of zip code. I have pushed for numerous bills to strengthen charter schools and enable families to choose from a variety of academic options that ensure their children are provided with the resources necessary to reach their full potential.

We must get our economy moving again and help struggling small businesses and families recover. For me, creating jobs isn’t just a passion, but a life story. I started my first company in a one-bedroom apartment when I was just 26 years old. I have utilized the knowledge I gained from my career as an entrepreneur to reduce burdens on small businesses and help our economy grow.

Having safe communities means we must ensure law enforcement officers have the tools they need to keep our children and neighborhoods safe. Additionally, we should be working to grow relationships and communication between law enforcement and our diverse communities around the Commonwealth, not attacking the funding of those officers and removing the resources that they rely on to protect us.

What is the most important issue facing your district, and what is your position on it?

One of the biggest challenges in my district is recurrent flooding. I have been fighting to protect our communities from flooding since my days on Virginia Beach City Council, when I addressed neighborhood flooding by funding the dredging of lakes in our city. I also joined with other members of the Hampton Roads delegation to help bring additional monies to our region to curb flooding. My record on this important issue has earned me previous endorsements from Stop the Flooding NOW, a nonpartisan grassroots advocacy organization committed to raising awareness and support for efforts to stop flooding in our community.

What is your position on Virginia’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic, and what might you have done differently?

I have been very critical of Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and would have handled the crisis very differently. Virginia has ranked among the lowest states in testing and vaccinations. I believe we should have brought people from the different impacted communities in our city together, including our business community and our schools, to develop a strategy to avoid closures while ensuring public safety.

While public schools closed for over a year (a colossal failure in my view), most private schools remained open throughout the pandemic and did not see COVID-19 outbreaks in their classrooms. This has resulted in increased inequities between our public and private school students, particularly among students with learning disabilities and special needs who struggled the most to adapt to all-virtual education — a situation that was entirely avoidable.

What are the top three issues created by the coronavirus pandemic in your district, and how would you plan to address them?

Three of the most severe consequences of COVID-19 and its aftermath felt in my district are a weakened education system, an economy struggling to recover from the unfair shutdown of businesses and beaches, and heightened public safety concerns.

Among the hardest impacted by COVID-19 have been our students. The shutdown of public schools pushed student education so far behind that it may never recover. This was made worse by the Virginia Board of Education moving to eliminate advanced diplomas, restrict advanced math classes, and eliminate local recognition of academic excellence.

Education should be a path forward for students, but the shutdown and these moves to replace academics with politics are doing the opposite. A child’s opportunity to receive a quality education should not be determined by his or her zip code, nor should politics ever hinder our children’s future. We owe all of our students an education that allows them to reach their potential. I will never stop fighting for them.

Countless Virginia Beach jobs have been destroyed over the past 18 months. While some businesses were able to remain open, many were shut down or almost regulated out of business. The governor’s shutdown of our beaches resulted in staggering job loss, and it took a monumental effort to get these beaches reopened when we finally did.

We have become one of the worst states in the nation to start a small business, and we used to be one of the best. As an entrepreneur, I understand the struggles that so many small business owners are facing and have always had their backs in Richmond. One of the bills I passed eliminated business property taxes for most home-based businesses. Another significantly decreased them for the rest of small businesses across the Commonwealth. I have also been fighting to eliminate the double taxation on in-state high-tech businesses in order to allow for the growth of high-paying technology jobs in cyber security and other technology fields.

In March of 2020 I warned that the lockdowns would result in a “second curve” by exacerbating the ongoing mental health crisis in our country. Unfortunately, I was right. Depression and suicides, particularly among teens and young adults, have skyrocketed. We must remove the stigma around mental health and do more to address those who are struggling. Meanwhile, the Richmond politicians focused on defunding police, freeing violent criminals when they should’ve focused on COVID-19. As a result, Virginia has some of the worst crime levels since the turn of the century.

We need Virginians to be educated, financially secure, and safe. These have always been and will continue to be my top priorities.