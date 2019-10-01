Candidate Profile: Glenn Davis (84th District)

Name: Glenn Davis

Race: House of Delegates, 84th District

Party: Republican

Website: GlennRDavis.com

Biography: Del. Glenn Davis is a public servant, business owner, and serial entrepreneur.

Glenn began his entrepreneurial career in a one-bedroom apartment in Virginia Beach. There, he started his first company, a telecommunications management firm which soon became a leading telecom business garnering many awards and in 2007 was named by the Inc. 5000 as one of the 100 fastest growing IT companies in America.

Over Glenn’s 19 years of experience as an entrepreneur and business executive, he has developed a proven track record in business, and has received numerous awards including the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award from the Regent University School of Global Leadership and Entrepreneurship and has spoken at national conferences and business schools.

In the Virginia General Assembly, Glenn is one of Virginia’s leading advocates for economic development, regulatory and tax reform, and helping grow Virginia’s small businesses. His initiatives in these areas have earned him multiple awards and honors from the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, including Freshman Legislator of the Year (2014), Small Business Advocate Award (2015), Champion of Free Enterprise Award (2016), Advancement of Innovation and Technology Award (2017), and multiple Free Enterprise Awards for his legislation on Virginia’s Business Climate, as well as Workforce and Education (2018).

In 2017, Glenn sought the Republican nomination for Virginia Lieutenant Governor, traveling over 60,000 miles across Virginia in a grassroots campaign. His issues-based campaign and focus on improving the lives of Virginians from all regions and backgrounds earned respect and support from all across the Commonwealth. Glenn emerged from the campaign as a pre-eminent leader for Virginia Republicans on economic and regulatory reform.

Representing the 84th House of Delegates District in the Virginia General Assembly, Glenn serves on the Education, Transportation, and General Laws Committees. He also serves as vice chairman of the Joint Commission on Technology and Science and chaired its Cyber Security subcommittee.

Prior to joining the House of Delegates, Glenn was twice elected to the Virginia Beach City Council, in 2008 and 2012. Glenn is a graduate of the EO/MIT Entrepreneurial Master’s program, a graduate of the University of Virginia’s Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership, a member and past president of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization of Southeast Virginia, has served as Chairman of Junior Achievement of Greater Hampton Roads, and sits on the Board of Governors of Green Run Collegiate, a charter school connected to the Green Run community where he grew up.

Glenn and his wife, Chelle, live in Virginia Beach and are both very active in community and charitable efforts throughout Hampton Roads.

Why should residents re-elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

I grew up in Virginia Beach, graduated from Green Run High School, and started my business and family here. Having first served on the Virginia Beach City Council, I understand the opportunities and challenges facing our city and what the state can do to help Virginia Beach continue being the best place to live, work, start a family, and grow a business. We are a wonderful city with a great school system, but we have to continually strive to increase excellence to ensure that our students are always prepared to succeed in a 21st century workforce when they graduate from high school. To that end, we also need to ensure that we are able to retain our teachers who are some of the best in the nation.

What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

One of the biggest challenges facing my district continues to be flooding. It’s an issue that I led on when I was on city council, helping to get the funding necessary to start dredging our neighborhood lakes, as well as begin cleaning out our stormwater infrastructure. Those changes have made a significant difference during recent storms, but there is still more to do. At the state level, I recently had the chance to meet with Craig Fugate, the FEMA Administrator for Barack Obama and former director of the Florida Emergency Management Division under Jeb Bush, to discuss some out-of-the box ideas that could be implemented at the state level to help localities and citizens better deal with the challenges they face regarding flooding.

What was the most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, and why?

Maybe I’m biased, but I think one of the most important bills that came before the Virginia General Assembly last session was the step therapy legislation that I have been fighting insurance companies on over the past four years. It’s a bill that severely limits insurance companies from overriding a doctor’s decision regarding treatments when you or your loved one is faced with a life-threatening disease like cancer or multiple sclerosis. While we vote on thousands of pieces of legislation in the General Assembly each year, there are some that directly impact the quality of life of Virginians. I am proud to have led the effort on this legislation for the last four years and see it become law. I am also honored that it has now become model legislation for other states trying to provide their residents with the same protections.