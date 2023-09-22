Giovanni Dolmo is an Independent candidate for the Virginia Senate, District 21. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Dolmo is running against Angelia Williams Graves.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Giovanni Dolmo

Age: 41

Race: Virginia Senate, District 21

Party: Independent

Biography: I am a home Pastor for about 5 years. A 10 year Veteran who served in the Iraqi Freedom War. I also fought in court for 8 years to get custody of my children. I’ve been living in Norfolk for about 20 years, seeing black families turn to single family homes for the last two decades. I am lead by a higher power to help families in the City of Norfolk before it’s too late.

Why are you running for this office.

I am running because Fathers need to be reunited with their Children. I was separated from my children for 5 years and it took 8 years to get custody of them. I want to change family laws that prevent good Fathers like myself from seeing their kids.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

The most important issues facing Virginia are fatherless homes, high crimes, low graduation rates, and shortest of teachers. I want to begin a change in these issues by first including fathers in families, especially black families that will lower crime rates from ages 14-25; increase graduation rates and help teachers discipline students.

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

My top challenge is uniting black families again. I will address it by changing family laws.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

My view on abortion bans or any abortion issue in Virginia is that; regardless of any law passed, abortion will still remain an option in Virginia.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I don’t agree with politicizing education. I am a strong believer in education and in helping our children become great educated citizens of our next generation. Politicization of educations gets in the way of our children achievements.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

I would sponsor the INCLUDE FATHERS bill that will allow both parents to raise their children with less conflict as possible. It is time to reunite families, especially black families.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

I believe it should change because there is a lot of greed, betrayal and scandals in political campaigns. As an independent I have a very limited amount of money which avoids all those issues.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

As a man of God I honor everyone regardless of their views.

Last session, legislation to help develop an arena in Norfolk was killed with blame behind placed on the untransparent nature of Norfolk Government. How will you interact with Norfolk City Government to make sure more opportunities aren’t lost?

I have a good relationship with the Norfolk Government and I will make sure we sit down and come up with a great transparent plan to move forward in the future.