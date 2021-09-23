Candidate Profile: Geoffrey Burke (District 77)

Geoffrey Burke is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 77. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Geoffrey Burke

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 77

Party: Republican

Website: geoffreyburke4va.com

Biography: Geoffrey Burke is a Republican candidate. On his website, he lists his goal as the restoration of family and Biblical values Virginia’s government.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses