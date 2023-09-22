G. Stephen Roane, Jr. is a candidate for the York County Board of Supervisors, District 4. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Roane, Jr. is running against Robert S. Holloway, Jr..

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: G. Stephen Roane

Age: 57

Candidate Website: Friends of Stephen Roane

Biography: My wife of 34 years, Mary, and I have lived in York County for 24 years. We have raised our two children here, Morgan and Joshua, and have been engaged members of our community. As a father, I have volunteered with various youth organizations, including Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops and coaching local sports programs. Most recently, I coached youth football and I am currently on the Board of Directors for the Grafton-Tabb Youth Football League.

I am an active member in several volunteer organizations in our county as well, including the York County Youth Commission, the Victory YMCA Advisory Board and work with the Chamber of Commerce. I also serve on the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Citizen Advisory Committee to help keep our community safe. Our family are also faithful members of Bethel Baptist Church.

In my youth I competed in various sports programs. I enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on our local waters. As a graduate of Christopher Newport College, and an IT professional, I supervise a global team of talented individuals spanning both coasts of the United States, Great Britain, central Europe and India. I’ve also competed in short track auto racing both as a driver and a pit crew member. Currently I enjoy learning woodworking, knife making and blacksmithing.

All those experiences over the past 57 years have helped me develop a unique and diverse set of skills and expertise that I have brought to my service on the York County Board of Supervisors. Solving problems and creating solutions is the foundation of my profession and is fundamental to my service to York County. I have fought for lower taxes, world class schools and safe communities. I continue to work with my colleagues to keep York County the best place in Virginia to live, work and raise a family.

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for my first re-election as Supervisor because York County has truly become one of the best places in Virginia to live, work, and raise a family – but there will always be more work that can be done. As a husband, a father and IT professional, I see that I have a unique skill set that equips me to add a helpful perspective to problem-solving here in the county. I’m running because I believe that together we can continue to bring York County into a bright future and keep us competitive on both a state and national scale. We can continue to provide a high quality education, provide sufficient resources to our law enforcement officers and keep taxes low.

What is the most important issue facing the county, and what is your position on it?

The majority of residents I speak with are interested in our tax rates and land development vs. conservation. To address the issues surrounding taxes, I will continue to focus on tax rates during each budget cycle that brings the lowest burden to county residents while still providing the necessary funding to address county operations and obligations. Regarding development vs. conservation, I will strive to ensure a balance between property rights, responsible development and conservation to support the best interests of York County residents. I will work to preserve the character of York County while providing for sustainable growth. I have seen the negative effects of over-development elsewhere in Virginia and will work to ensure we do witness the same to our home.

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

The number one issue in my district that I hear the most is maintaining the quality of life we have here in York County. I remain committed to ensuring that our community is not bogged with traffic, and that our growth is measured to reflect the services we can provide like fire and life safety support, as well as keeping our student-to-teacher ratio low, and that we have enough law enforcement officers to keep our neighborhoods safe. In my next term, I will work endlessly that my constituent’s needs are met, and that we have good, positive growth in the County.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

There is no place for politicization in our schools, our children deserve better than being exposed to that where they are trying to learn. I believe that our schools exist for one main purpose: teach our children how to think and not what to think. Talking with parents in my district has helped me understand some of the issues happening nationally and in parts of Virginia has an effect here at home. Our schools should be focused on academic excellence and preparing our youth for success after graduation. With those principles, our kids will succeed on a global scale and York County can provide a world class education.

How do you plan to manage growth while also protecting the quality-of-life residents bought into?

I believe that our quality of life is the main reason that people choose York County to live in. As I mentioned earlier, I’m committed to ensuring that York County grows responsibly – that we seek businesses that bring good-paying jobs and contribute in a positive way to our communities. A sustainable growth pattern, paired with sufficient resources from law enforcement and other government services will keep our county competitive with the rest of Virginia

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

I believe that it is incumbent upon our state leaders to find reasonable compromises when it comes to campaign finance. As supervisor, I will continue to focus on what York County citizens care about: which means more than any campaign contribution I could ever receive.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

I will continue to uphold my values that I’ve carried over to my position on the Board of Supervisors. I have an open-door policy and have earned a reputation of being responsive and accessible during my time on the Board. Often, you can find me visiting homes throughout my district, trying to speak directly with the people I represent. I believe that a true representative is willing to meet their constituents where they are: at home, work or in their churches. I respect that as Supervisor, I am not a Republican, Democrat, or Independent: I am a representative and advocate. I look forward to continuing to serve everyone I represent over the next four years.