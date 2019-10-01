Candidate Profile: G.L. Mitchell (Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff’s Office)

Name: G.L. Mitchell

Race: Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff’s Office

Website: Mitchell4sheriff.com

Bio: Gerald Mitchell has a wealth of Public Safety experience from serving in the military, law enforcement, and investigations fields. Gerald worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia in Compliance and Administration, and served in Isle of Wight County as a fraud investigator. He is also a small business owner with a firm that specializes in investigation. He is a nationally accredited fraud investigator and is credentialed through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and other investigative authorities in compliance, investigations and other related areas. Gerald holds an MBA with a concentration in Public Administration. Gerald volunteers his time in our community and is a probationary member of the James City County Volunteer Rescue Squad. As a veteran of the United States Navy, he is an avid supporter of veteran’s causes. Gerald and his family live in Toano.