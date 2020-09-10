Candidate Profile: G.K. Butterfield (NC 1st District)

G.K. Butterfield is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s First District.

G.K. Butterfield is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s 1st District. The Congressional election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is facing Republican candidate Sandy Smith.

Biography: G.K. Butterfield was raised in Wilson, N.C. and graduated from Charles H. Darden High School. He graduated from North Carolina Central University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He was drafted into the U.S. Army while he was a college student and served at Fort Bragg. He was honorably discharged from the Army, completed law school, and practiced as a civil rights attorney for 14 years before being elected as a Resident Superior Court Judge for the First Judicial Division. He served in that capacity for 13 years before he was appointed to the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2001. He was elected to Congress in 2004.

