Candidate Profile: G.K. Butterfield (NC 1st District)

G.K. Butterfield is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s 1st District. The Congressional election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.
He is facing Republican candidate Sandy Smith.
Candidate Name: G.K. Butterfield
Race: U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s 1st District
Party: Democrat
Biography: G.K. Butterfield was raised in Wilson, N.C. and graduated from Charles H. Darden High School. He graduated from North Carolina Central University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He was drafted into the U.S. Army while he was a college student and served at Fort Bragg. He was honorably discharged from the Army, completed law school, and practiced as a civil rights attorney for 14 years before being elected as a Resident Superior Court Judge for the First Judicial Division. He served in that capacity for 13 years before he was appointed to the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2001. He was elected to Congress in 2004.
Voter Resources
- View upcoming elections
- View candidates in upcoming elections
- Register to vote
- Locate your polling place
- Learn about in-person voting
- Request an absentee ballot
- Learn about accessible voting
- Apply for a voter photo ID
- Find your local voter registration office
- File a complaint with the Virginia Department of Elections