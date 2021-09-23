Candidate Profile: Finale Norton (District 100)

Finale Norton is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 100. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Finale Norton

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 100

Party: Democratic

Website: norton4delegate.com

Biography: Finale Johnson grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. She is a graduate of Northampton High School. She attended Hampton University where she earned a bachelor’s of science. Johnson worked in the banking industry for 26 years, and then at a global consulting company before retirement. She has a long record of community service with organizations like the United Way and Habitat for Humanity.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses.