Candidate Profile: Finale Norton (District 100)

Candidates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Finale Norton is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 100.

Finale Norton is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 100. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Finale Norton

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 100

Party: Democratic

Website: norton4delegate.com

WAVY.com Voter Guide

Biography: Finale Johnson grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. She is a graduate of Northampton High School. She attended Hampton University where she earned a bachelor’s of science. Johnson worked in the banking industry for 26 years, and then at a global consulting company before retirement. She has a long record of community service with organizations like the United Way and Habitat for Humanity.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***