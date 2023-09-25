Evelyn Strader is a candidate for Elizabeth City Council 3rd Ward. Her name will appear on the ballot on October 10, 2023. She is one of four candidates in this race.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Evelyn Strader

Race: Elizabeth City Council 3rd Ward

Website: http://voteevelynstrader.com/

Biography: I am a mother of two, and a grandmother to one. I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. I have worked in Office Administration for 30 years. I am a former civic League President and Public Service Coordinator.

Why are you running for this office? I care. Elizabeth City is a great small town that has been encountering its share of problems from affordable housing, crime and financial instability.

What is the most important issue facing the community, and what is your position on it?Currently I believe that the financial instability that the city is facing is the most important issue facing our community. Without financial stability it is difficult to move forward, plan and create an agenda.

What it the top challenge facing your constituents, and how would you address it? Again, it would have to be the lack of financial stability. Without knowing the actual City finances our infrastructure issues, programs and all other challenges the City faces are affected.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree? Disagreement is a normal process, it can help with understanding and growth; with respect is the best way to handle the times when disagreements happen.