Erik Barrett is a candidate for Norfolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Candidate: Erik Barrett

Race: Norfolk City Council

Biography: Hi, there! I’m EDB — that’s Erik DeSean Barrett, a lifelong resident of Norfolk. I have spent a decade plus working in the community as an advocate for access. My mission is to make certain everyone has an opportunity to experience all of Norfolk. “Everyone deserves access to things they didn’t know or didn’t think was for them!”

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I believe a councilperson is more than a figurehead. That person is a conduit between the people they serve and the politics that effect them. To effectively achieve this it take one major qualification: Time!

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

If the people of Ward 4 select me, I vow to dedicate the maximum amount of time possible to being present in our communities. I look to do this in five areas.

Awareness: Making sure everyone is informed about happenings in their city. Connecting: Working to ensure all have an opportunity to connect with their city and the city with the citizens. Creative: Supporting and promoting individuals who are creative. Celebrating art and entrepreneurship. Engaging: Making sure civic leagues are operational and equipped with the tools to enrich their communities. Spirituality: Working with the faith community to build a strong partnership to tackle challenges, such as homelessness and community neglect.

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

Believe it or not, that varies community to community. But, most of what I’m hearing is access to opportunities, which stems back to the five points I mentioned earlier.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Roads, lighting, speed bumps, and beautification. How would you feel if every intersection is filled with beautiful flowers, effective lighting, and safe roads? Even a place to rest for those waiting at busy intersections? Again, this comes down to time, and I’m the only candidate who is not restricted by other obligations, giving me nothing but opportunity to do everything I can to help evolve Norfolk Ward 4.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

I believe many of the issues dealing with guns comes from frustration. Again, if the five points I’ve mentioned earlier are enacted, people will begin to see what is possible in their neighborhood instead of constantly being bombarded with what is wrong. In other words, tell me what is right and show me what is possible instead of always relying on the negative.