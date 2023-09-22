Eric A. Cooke is a candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney Southampton County/City of Franklin. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Cooke is running against James Ellenson.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Eric A. Cooke

Age: 59

Race: Commonwealth’s Attorney Southampton County/City of Franklin

Party: Independent

Website: ElectEricCooke.com

Biography: I have been the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney for Southampton County and the City of Franklin since January of 2004. Prior to that, I worked as the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney here for more than 7 years. I started my career in law enforcement in 1988 as a sworn Virginia Police Officer, attaining the rank of Sergeant, while attending law school at night before moving to Franklin in 1996 to become an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney. I hold a B.A. in Criminal Justice from Kent State University in Ohio and got my law degree from George Mason University School of Law (now called Antonin Scalia Law School). While in college, I worked private and University security and did an internship in a men’s prison in Ohio. I have a well rounded perspective of the criminal justice system.

I live in Southampton County with my wife of 34 years and have two adult children, both of whom grew up here and attended public school.

Why are you running for this office?

This job is my passion and my mission. I started in law enforcement as a police officer because I wanted to help people. That idealism still holds true today all these years later. Even after 27 years as a prosecutor, I still absolutely love being a trial lawyer.

What is the most significant issue facing criminal prosecution and what will you do to address it?

Since the beginning, I recognized that doing the right thing for the right reasons is what this job is all about, and I have consistently done that. I will continue to do that and I encourage voters to speak with local attorneys and staff at our courthouses to confirm for themselves that what I say is correct.

There isn’t just a single issue facing the criminal justice system. There are many: lack of resources, diminished trust in law enforcement generally and in prosecution, drug addiction, criminal street gangs and gun violence, statutory changes designed to hamper effective law enforcement and prosecution, poverty, and attempts to interfere with the administration of justice through political means, just to name a few. Each of these challenges, and many more, will continue to be met head on, hour by hour, day by day, case by case.

I have no magic formula and make no promises I can’t keep. I will continue to use all of my energy and resources to address the crime problems facing our community, with honesty and transparency, just as I have for the past 27 years as a prosecutor and 8 years before that as a police officer. I am tireless in pursuit of justice and will not be bullied.

When mistakes are made, I own them and learn from them. I am introspective about my performance as Commonwealth’s Attorney, constantly striving to improve, and am not ashamed in any way of the work I have done. I am blessed with an absolutely great team of skilled professionals who hold themselves to the same high standards.

Will you still value constituents and or fellow politicians with whom you disagree?

Yes. Candidly, I am sometimes disheartened by the negative tenor of modern political campaigns, including this one. Despite the negativity, I believe that it is exceedingly important that we treat one another with respect and decency always, in the courtroom and out, as well as on the campaign trail.

I pledge to continue to run a clean campaign and to value and respect those who may honestly disagree with me or my position on issues.