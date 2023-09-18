Emily Marie Brewer is a Republican candidate for Virginia Senate, District 17. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

She is running against Clinton L. Jenkins.

Name: Delegate Emily Brewer

Age: 39

Race: Virginia Senate, District 17

Party: Republican

Website: www.brewerforva.com

Biography: Emily Brewer is a small business owner who has spent a lifetime in the Western Tidewater region. She was first elected to the House of Delegates in November of 2017 and is the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the over 400-year-old Virginia House of Delegates (1619-Current).

She was selected by the Speaker to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, the General Laws Committee, and as Chair of the Communications, Technology & Innovation Committee. She also serves as Chair for the Commission on Youth.

Emily currently represents the 64th District in the House of Delegates which includes Isle of Wight County, Prince George County, Surry County, and parts of the City of Suffolk.

Why are you running for this office.

When I first ran for office in 2017, I ran because I wanted to create opportunity for the next generation here in the community I grew up in and love. During my tenure in the Virginia House of Delegates, I have had the opportunity to cut taxes to return money to pockets of Virginians, reduce regulations to empower businesses to thrive, and working on meaningful workforce development and skilled trade enhancement. am also proud of my record to crack down on violent crime and support law enforcement officers in our community. I am running for the Senate to continue working hard on delivering solutions based service, like delivering broadband, create policies that allow individuals and businesses to succeed.

Suffolk and Isle of Wight County are seeing more growth. How will you help improve road infrastructure in your district?

In the House, I have pursued efforts to reform Virginia’s smart scale system in a way that would prioritize evacuation routes that run through our region. Currently, that rating system is under re-evaluation. I put in a budget amendment this year to address capacity funding for Route 460. The new innovative TPOF Fund will be another opportunity to address infrastructure needs.

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Crime is on the rise in our communities and we must properly fund law enforcement and public safety. Crime reduction will restore confidence in people locating to our region, businesses growing to our communities and give us peace of mind to know that our families are safe. We must also address skilled trades and workforce development, which is vital to so many industries in our region. I carried legislation to work on additional skilled trade funding for schools to access so high schoolers can graduate with a skilled trade credential.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

I support the Governor’s consensus plan to put an almost 4 month limitation with exceptions for the health of the mother and unspeakable crimes against women. I also have championed legislation to expand adoption and foster care programs in Virginia, and believe we need more resources and care for expectant mothers as well.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Students need to focus on the basics, like catching up on learning loss that has been largely driven by extended school closures as well as fund additional literacy resources to assist children that are falling further behind in reading comprehension – not polarizing classrooms with political divisiveness. We must also ensure that parents are empowered in their children’s education. In addition, sexually explicit materials that have been found in recent years in SCHOOL libraries, has truly gone too far. We must ensure schools are a center of learning objectives that support the future success of each student.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

I have a legislative history I am incredibly proud of, and I plan to continue to build on those successes. I have stood up for victims of human trafficking by carrying legislative to allow for an affirmative defense for victims as well as mandatory human trafficking awareness at colleges in Virginia so none of our children ever fall prey to this scourge. I have worked on making adoption easier and foster care children safer. Legislation that I will prioritize in the Virginia Senate will be focused on skilled trades and workforce training.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

I think the most pressing issue to campaign contributions is to address the millions of dollars that have been funneling into Virginia through dark money PACs that are designed to confuse voters.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

I have always respected others, and that will absolutely never change. Our 1st Amendment is sacred, and I have always provided the highest level of constituent service and have never inquired about political affiliation when assistance has been requested. Any constituent needing assistance with the VEC, DMV or any other government agency will ALWAYS receive our best.