Candidate Profile: Emily Brewer (District 64)

Emily Brewer is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 64. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2, 2021.

Candidate: Emily Brewer

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 64

Party: Republican

Website: brewerforva.com

Biography: Del. Emily Brewer was first elected to represent District 64 in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017. She serves on the House Appropriations Committee, House General Laws Committee, and the House Communications, Technology, and Innovation Committee. Brewer also owns a small business in Suffolk.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses.