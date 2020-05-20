Candidate Profile: Elaine Luria (2nd District)

A primary election is scheduled for June 23, 2020 in Virginia. This election will determine which candidates will be on the ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election is Tuesday, June 16. To see who is on your ballot, click here.

Candidate Name: Elaine Luria

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd District

Party: Democrat

Website: elaineforcongress.com

Biography: Elaine Luria was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives representing the 2nd District of Virginia in 2018.

Prior to her role in Congress, Elaine served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy as a surface warfare officer and nuclear engineer. Elaine enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and deployed six times before retiring from service in 2017.

In 2013, Elaine started a small business in Norfolk called the Mermaid Factory. Through her business, Elaine donated more than $50,000 to charity between 2013 and 2018.

