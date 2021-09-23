Candidate Profile: Dr. Ella Webster (District 98)

Dr. Ella Webster is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 98. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Dr. Ella Webster

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 98

Party: Democratic

Website: ella4the98th.com

Biography: Dr. Ella Webster has lived in Gloucester for 15 years and works with local health district across eastern Virginia. She received her bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Drew University, and served in the U.S. Peace Corps as a maternal child health volunteer for two years. Then, she attended Dartmouth Medical School where she received a doctorate degree in medicine.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses.