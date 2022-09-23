Donald McEachin is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 4. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions about their platforms. We are still awaiting a response from this campaign.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Name: Donald McEachin

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, District 4

Party: Democratic

Website: Donald McEachin for Congress

Biography (from the candidate’s campaign website): A community leader with a decades-long commitment to public service, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) was first elected to represent the 4th Congressional District of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 8, 2016.

McEachin has always stood up for working Virginians, families, and children in need. After practicing with several law firms in Richmond, McEachin and Donald Gee formed McEachin and Gee, in 1990. The McEachin and Gee Law Firm helped many Virginians receive the compensation they deserve after accidents or injury.

Before his service in Congress, McEachin served as a legislator in both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly. During his tenure, he fought to protect our most vulnerable citizens by leading efforts to promote equality, curb gun violence, protect our environment, and preserve access to affordable health care

As a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce (E&C), the House Committee on Natural Resources (Natural Resources), and the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, McEachin knows that the environment is a priority for our country and our coastal community.

During his first term in Congress, he co-founded the United for Climate and Environmental Justice Congressional Task Force, which he continues to lead. As an original co-sponsor of the Environmental Justice for All Act, he sought to expand the National Environmental Policy Act and introduce new fees on oil, gas, and coal to fund communities transitioning away from fossil fuel economies.

A stand-out leader, McEachin was chosen by his colleagues to serve as a Regional Whip, co-chair of the House Democratic Environmental Message Team, Whip of the Congressional Black Caucus, co-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus’ Energy, Environment, and Agriculture Task Force, and vice-chair of the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC).

McEachin is active in the community and is a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, the NAACP, the Virginia State Bar, and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association.

A Richmond native, McEachin was raised by his father, a U.S. Army veteran, and mother, a public-school teacher. He graduated from American University with a degree in political science and from the University of Virginia School of Law. In May 2008, he received his master of divinity from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University.

McEachin and his lovely wife Colette are the parents of three adult children. Colette is also an attorney with extensive experience who now serves in the Richmond City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.