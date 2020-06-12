Candidate Profile: Donald McEachin (4th District)

Donald McEachin is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 4th District.

A primary election is scheduled for June 23, 2020 in Virginia. This election will determine which candidates will be on the ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election is Tuesday, June 16. To see who is on your ballot, click here.

Name: Donald McEachin

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District

Party: Democratic

Website: mceachin.house.gov

Biography: Donald McEachin was elected to represent Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016. His previous political experience includes serving as a legislator in the Virginia General Assembly.

He serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the House Committee on Natural Resources, and the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. He also founded the United for Climate and Environmental Justice Congressional Task Force.

Election Resources