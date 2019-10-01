Candidate Profile: Don Scott Jr. (80th District)

Name: Don Scott Jr.

Race: House of Delegates, 80th District

Party: Democrat

Website: DonScottportsmouth.com

Biography: Don Scott is an attorney, former United States Naval Officer, and community leader. He understands integrity, service and sacrifice.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Don graduated from Texas A&M University, where he pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. After completing his undergraduate education, Don joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Surface Warfare Officer. Following his Naval career, Don obtained his law degree from LSU.

In 2002, Don took an entry-level position with a multi-million-dollar corporation, where he was eventually promoted to senior vice president and relocated to Portsmouth.

In 2015, Don fulfilled a lifelong dream and founded the Law Office of Don Scott, PLLC. He has represented over a thousand clients, fighting for justice. He’s a member of the Portsmouth Bar Association, the Old Dominion Bar Association, the Virginia State Bar Association, the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association.

Don sits on several boards and commissions. He is the Chair of the Portsmouth Economic Development Authority and serves as the first vice president of the Southeastern Employment and Training Association; he’s a member of the Eureka Club, and holds lifetime memberships in the NAACP and V.F.W., Post #993. In the past, he has served as the Chair of the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals, and served on the boards of the California Workforce Association and 200+ Men Hampton Roads, among others.

Don is an active member of his church, and enjoys golfing and playing competitive duplicate bridge. He is married to Mellanda Colson-Scott, DDS and they are the proud parents of a 10-year-old daughter. Don is now seeking to further serve his community as the delegate from the 80th House District in the Virginia House of Delegates.