Candidate Profile: Don Scott (District 80)

Don Scott is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 80.

Candidate: Don Scott

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 80.

Party: Democratic

Website: donscott.us

Biography: Del. Don Scott was elected to represent the 80th District in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2019. He graduated from Texas A&M University, served as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy, and earned his law degree from Louisiana State University. He is a practicing attorney in Portsmouth where he lives with his wife and daughter.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses

