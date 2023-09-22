Dawn Ashby Quick is a candidate for Chesapeake Treasurer Special Election. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

She is running against Benton M. “Ben” White, Jr.

The winner will take over the seat held by longtime Chesapeake treasurer Barbara Carraway. She announced her retirement in June. Carraway was first elected Treasurer in 1990.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar's office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race, with a request for a bio and a list of questions to answer.

Name: Dawn Ashby Quick

Age: 53

Race: Chesapeake Treasurer — Special Election

Website: N/A

Biography: I am a life long resident of Chesapeake, a graduate of Oscar Smith High and Norfolk State University with a B.S. degree in Accounting from the School of Business, and a former member of the nationally-ranked, Spartan Legion.

I have more than 25 years of public service experience in accounting state and local taxes, auditing, reporting and customer care. My professional career began as an Internal Auditor for NSU and from there, I dedicated 23 years of public service to the City of Chesapeake in various roles in the Commissioner of Revenue Office and Chesapeake Conference Center. My ambitious goals allowed me to be promoted to many roles throughout the city that included Account Tech, Business Tax Specialist, Revenue Tax Auditor, Accountant, and Business Tax Manager. I was also in the inaugural class of the City’s leadership program and have been recently recognized as a SME, subject matter expert, for Evetfi who will use my career path to attract more women of color to the field of accounting and government.

Why are you running for this office?

I am seeking the office for City Treasurer because I am passionate about serving our community and I have the skill-set that will make a positive difference in our city. Chesapeake deserves a Treasurer that is equitable, competent and has integrity.

Would you plan to modernize operations in the City of Chesapeake Treasurer’s office?

Yes, The Treasurer’s office is in dire need to modernize. The daily functions are being processed on a 20 year old system which makes the city vulnerable to ransom attacks as well the taxpayers confidential information being compromised.

What goals would you hope to accomplish in your first year?

My goals for the first year are to evaluate, address and correct any discrepancies and findings, to strengthen internal controls, to build a competent team that effectively serve the citizens, and to start a plan to modernize.

Would you work to mend the relationship between Chesapeake City Council and the Treasurer’s office?

Yes, It is very important to have a good working rapport with all divisions within the city, including Council. Most people need to understand that our first customers are internal and one cannot provide excellent customer care to the citizens if it’s not first display amongst the departments.