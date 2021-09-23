Candidate Profile: David Wilson (District 95)

David Wilson is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 95. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: David Wilson

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 95

Party: Republican

Website: davidwilsonfordelegate.org

Biography: David Wilson is a community organizer who was born and raised in the 96th District of Virginia. He’s advocated for a variety of issues in Newport News, including clean and adequate housing and resident safety. He is currently advocating for the Andre Alert, which would create a system for police to search for missing people who are physically or mentally disabled or elderly.

Why should Virginians elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

As a community organizer, I’ve been on the leading side of every major issue in the city of Newport News for the last two years. I’ve had stories done on me for restarting the community organization that protects children at the bus stops every morning called The Minute Men Task Force. I put together the community search party that found Andre Grady, the missing man who was found murdered under the crawl space of a house in Newport News. I’ve put together standing-room-only community teen panels that brought teens affected by the violence in Newport News together with elected officials to find ways to stop the violence. I’m also responsible for organizing the protest and over 100 people that went to Newport News City Council to force the city of Newport News Codes and Compliance to go into Aqua Vista which lead to the over 312 code violations being found.

I’ve been fighting for the people of the 95th District for years. This city is in need of real, authentic change, and that’s what I represent for the city and people of Newport News.

What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?

On Dec. 14, 2019, I put together a search party to find a missing disabled man named Andre Grady because the Newport News Police Department couldn’t search for him because of their current policy. My search party found Grady within 10 minutes of our search. He had been murdered and put under the crawl space of an abandoned house in Newport News.

After our search party I began advocating for the Andre Alert, which is an alert system that would allow police to immediately search for people who are disabled, mentally disabled, or elderly. Our current delegate refused to put the bill before the Virginia General Assembly, and my community encouraged me to run against her so that we can get the Andre Alert. Other things that I support are expanding school choice and rebuilding the infrastructure of the inner city.

What is the most important issue facing your district, and what is your position on it?

The most important issue facing my district is transparency from our local government. I’m a man of the people who has a grassroots approach to every issue. I believe in honest leadership that is inclusive and is a true representation of what the people of this district stand for. I’m not a party-first politician; I’m a people-first politician.

What is your position on Virginia’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic, and what might you have done differently?

The coronavirus pandemic is something that caught us all by storm and effected our everyday lives, our local businesses, our schools, and our decision making. I know the seriousness of this virus, and what hurt me most about the state’s response is that the downtown community of Newport News, where majority of our elders live, has not one medical facility, testing sight, or pharmacy. That community also doesn’t have reliable transportation. I would have made sure that all of our communities had access to these things and not have left the people of certain communities to fend for themselves during times like this.

What are the top three issues created by the coronavirus pandemic in your district, and how would you plan to address them?

Virtual learning was a disaster. We witnessed the lowest test scores our schools have seen in awhile because the parents were not properly prepared or equipped. I believe the funding that was still being sent to the schools for the students should have been sent to the parents to help them with the new expenses and requirements that were forced on them when schools were closed, because that’s where the students were. At home. Schools should not have still been receiving that money.

Several small businesses were lost from our local economy because of them being forced to close their doors. I believe closing their businesses should’ve been a suggestion, but not a government mandate. When we allow the government to control our lives that much we will no longer be a free society.