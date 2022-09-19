David Foster is a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 1. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Name: David Foster

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, District 1

Party: Independent

Website: David Foster for Congress

Biography: I grew up in the Hampton Fox Hill area and graduated from Kecoughtan High School in 1982. I went on to earn a BSBA with a major in economics and a minor in French from Christopher Newport College, (now University). During college I earned my private pilot’s license for single-engine land airplanes at the minimum standards of 40 hours of total time.

I then joined the U.S. Navy for anti-submarine warfare operations and successfully trained as a rescue swimmer. After an honorable discharge, I continued with my aviation training and successfully acquired my commercial pilots license with instrument and flight instructor ratings for multi-engine land.

In 1996 I headed out to California where I was self-employed as Legal Eagle Process Service for 12 years before successfully completing my class A license to drive semi trucks over the road on the West Coast for one year before coming back to Virginia in 2013. Taking on jobs in transportation, including driving a school bus in York County for about 15 months while developing Greener Lawn Care LLC. I had the commercial contract for all 12 Cook-Out stores throughout Tidewater in a one-man operation.

Since the 2016 election of a duly elected President Donald J. Trump, America, for the first time in history, witnessed the total butchering of all the positive accomplishments he achieved for all demographics. The straw that broke the proverbial “camel’s back” was when traitor Rep. Nancy Pelosi broke her promise of having a bipartisan support for proposing articles of impeachment.

The Constitution is very clear on what constitutes criminal acts committed by the president. There must be “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Pelosi failed 100% here as she put “obstruction of Congress and abuse of power” as the two high crimes and misdemeanors. Actually, this was simply two of her delusional “opinions” which are not crimes by any stretch of the definition.

After researching how to get on the ballot as an Independent Conservative, I understood that qualifying for the ballot doesn’t take a ton of money. I qualified for the 2020 Election in VA2 and now 2022 in VA1, both in under $1,200. Everybody says “wow” when they learn this fact. It is because we are conditioned to believe it takes a ton of money.

I pray this is the Achilles heel for America to wake up to and start looking into running in their Congressional districts as Independents left, center, or right as a way to effectively defeat this corrupt two-party system which is really a uni-party of foreign interests in this tyrannical regime.

My campaigns have truly been David vs. Goliath. What I didn’t realize as with everyone else is to what degree or measure was the election going to be rigged. The 2020 election was a total “Chinese velvet glove election coup” of historical proportions. Meaning without firing one bullet we all woke up to a Communist and Marxist Regime. This also happened in the Czech Republic in 1948.

For those of us who watched the documentary “2000 Mules” we know without a shadow of doubt that the election was stolen. Hell, traitor President Joe Biden himself says in the beginning that “we have put together, I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” So blunt and arrogant and yet not one MSM organization ran the story. That’s because all media is propaganda for this tyrannical regime. And why has not one identified mule been arrested?

I do my best to tell as many people as possible that based on the expert’s advice we should avoid unsolicited mail-in ballots with the witness signature requirement removed. All forms of illegal early voting up to 45 days and never use the illegal drop boxes. Only vote on election day, which I propose should be a national holiday. Voting this way is the only way to mitigate election fraud on a mass scale. When you let the deep state know which candidate is ahead during early voting, this gives them the knowledge of how many illegal ballots to generate from the outdated voter rolls placing phantom voters on a ballot to cheat and get the result the deep state wants, which may not be what we the People want.

Now here comes a revelation I learned this election. Because the previously blue state of Virginia passed a law saying you don’t have to produce an I.D. or even give your name; anyone can vote in Virginia, including illegals, even though you are given a provisional ballot it will still be counted. This also allows for people to vote in multiple precincts to multiple districts with a very slim chance of getting caught.

As of last week, I met an elderly woman who lives in Williamsburg who told me she always votes for Rep. Rob Wittman. I asked her how is this possible if you lived in District 2 prior to the redistricting of this year? She realized I caught her admitting to voter fraud and couldn’t answer my question as to how. So, whether she used to live in District 1 10-plus years ago when Wittman had York County, Poquoson, Williamsburg, and Jamestown, she legally couldn’t have voted for Wittman after Williamsburg went to District 2.

Another shocking revelation this week was being told by resident of Williamsburg that his friends from North Carolina come to Virginia and vote in our elections. I asked him how is this possible and he said, “because the law says you don’t have to show an I.D.” Also, same day registration is another element that encourages election fraud.

We no longer have a Constitutional Republic, and it is my duty to fight back as someone who swore an oath to the Constitution of the United States of America. I am committed 100% to restore our Constitutional Republic and return honor, integrity and respect back to the sacred hallowed halls of Congress for we the people. Peace.

Why should Virginians elect you to the U.S. House of Representatives?

Because I’m the only America-first candidate on the ballot who will fight for term limits of 12. I have a plan to actually achieve this in two years. Finish the wall for all of America. I will fight to restore our economy on the world stage. I will fight to restore our educational system to pre-Carter years when America was actually at the top in taught subjects.

I will fight to support the fishing community all around, as it has been made clear to me from the crabbers and oystermen who signed my petition to be on the ballot that Wittman has not supported them in his 15 years in office. Wittman has been described to me as another global new-world order RINO in the mix. On March 3, in a photo taken at NASA, he and the other two Democrats from Districts 2 and 3 were all masked up to their eyeballs along with three NASA employees. In other words, perpetuating the hoax pandemic, fear mongering, and gaslighting to the masses, which is quite simply irresponsible, reckless, and unbecoming of an elected official. This could arguably be an act of treason.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Election integrity. The solution is to get rid of all voting machines and go back to hand counting paper ballots. But now ballots should all be given a serial number unique to everyone as a way to mitigate fraud. There is a quote, “it doesn’t matter who votes, it matters who counts the votes.” With a designated serial number for every voter, it would be virtually impossible to rig the outcome.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

End mask and bioweapon vaxx mandates.

How would you rate Congress’ response to the economic impacts of COVID-19? How would you improve upon that response?

Congress gets a “F.” Denounce the use of the bioweapon vaxx and recall all vials to be destroyed. Prosecute all who pushed this protocol for crimes against humanity.

What is your stance on federal student loan forgiveness?

No forgiveness, period. Can’t repay your debt, file for bankruptcy or join the military to pay it back.

What is your stance on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?

Was the correct decision. The Constitution never mentions the word abortion. It was always a states right. But when corrupt politicians pass laws to pave the way for tax dollars to pay for Planned Parenthood to only then receive portions of that money back to congress as donations for their campaigns is quite simply “money laundering and racketeering.”

How is gun violence impacting your district, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

Not an issue in District 1 that I’m aware of, but gun violence is a symptom of a broken government who refuses to see gun violence as a lack of educational skills and mental illness.

What strategies do you support to combat inflation?

The real Green New Deal is a policy where farmers grow hemp coast-to-coast to open up manufacturing for paper, biodegradable plastics, and batteries can now be made by processing hemp, food, fuel, and hempcrete to build homes and over 70,000 other products for textiles.

Never forget the medical us of cannabis, which is non-toxic, non-addictive, and impossible to overdose. Only the current petroleum based pharmaceutical pills are highly toxic, highly addictive, and very easy to overdose with. Currently in America over 170K people overdose every year from prescription pills.

Hemp does not require fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, or any harsh chemicals to grow. Hemp requires 90% less water than cotton crops. Hemp restores the soils biodiversity of microbes and nitrogen while taking out toxins present in the soil.

So, to recap, hemp and cannabis will create millions of jobs in manufacturing, agriculture, distribution, retail, and wholesale, and export to a trillion-dollar worldwide market which in turn will reduce the nation’s overall debt. We can move to reduce fossil fuels but for now we have to open up our pipelines to boost our economy and help recover from this Totalitarianism Death Spiral.