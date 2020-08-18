Candidate Profile: David Foster (2nd District)

David Foster is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 2nd District.

David Foster is the Independent candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District. The Congressional election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is facing Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria and Republican candidate Scott Taylor.

Candidate Name: David Foster

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd District

Party: Independent

Website: davidfoster4congress.com

Biography: David Foster graduated from Christopher Newport College in 1987 with a bachelors degree in economics. He is a U.S. Navy veteran, as well as a small business owner. He also has his commercial pilots license.

