Candidate Profile: Daryl Farrow (NC 3rd District)

Daryl Farrow is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s 3rd District. the Congressional Election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.
He is facing Republican incumbent Greg Murphy.
Name: Daryl Farrow
Race: U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s 3rd District
Party: Democrat
Website: dtfarrow.com
Biography: Daryl Farrow is a U.S. Navy veteran. He was born in Trenton, N.C. He attended Jones County Public Schools as a child. He went to community college in Lenior County and Craven County before going to Kansas State University. He is a businessman, husband, and father.
