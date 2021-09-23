Candidate Profile: Craig Warren (District 76)

Craig Warren is the Independent candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 76. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Craig Warren

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 76

Party: Independent

Website: craigwarrenfordelegate.com

Biography: Craig Warren was born in Suffolk, where he lived until he was 14 years old. His father worked at Planter’s Peanuts for more than 40 years. He attended a private Christian school until he was a sophomore. He graduated from Suffolk Public Schools in 1988. He joined the construction industry after high school and specializes in sheet metal. He started his own small business in 2010 after working for 25 years with his first construction company.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses