Courtney Doyle is a candidate for Norfolk City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Name: Courtney Doyle

Race: Norfolk City Council

Biography: Courtney Doyle was elected in 2018 to serve on Norfolk City Council representing Ward 2. Doyle moved to Norfolk from Maryland in 1994 and currently serves as the senior director of customer development and marketing for Sentara Healthcare where she has worked for over 24 years.

Doyle is a dedicated civic volunteer. She serves as the representative from Norfolk City Council on the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission. Doyle serves on the Virginia Municipal League Environmental Quality, Transportation, and Infrastructure Committee. Additionally, Doyle chairs the Hampton Boulevard Traffic Task Force and serves on the Greater Park Place Task Force, Ghent Task Force, and the Greater Wards Corner Task Force.

Doyle currently serves on the board of Norfolk Innovation Corridor. She previously served on the Norfolk School Board from 2013 to 2018. She has also served as a member of the Norfolk Recreation Parks and Open Space Commission, president and vice president of the West Ghent Civic League, board member of the American Heart Association, and member of the Young Leadership Society of United Way South Hampton Roads.

Doyle received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in government and politics and holds a master of business administration from Old Dominion University.

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

Residents should elect me to Norfolk City Council – Ward 2 because of my continued focus on my priorities of safe neighborhoods and public safety, education, sea level rise and flooding, and economic development. I have made great progress in these areas for the past four years, and I know I will continue to have an impact in the years to come.

I have worked tirelessly with the community to address late-night safety issues in downtown Norfolk for residents and businesses alike, through the advocacy for enhanced police presence, placement of cameras, the removal of conditional use permits (CUP) for nightclubs and restaurants who have been in violation of their permits, among other measures. I have walked up and down Granby Street many times over the last several months between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. to see the issues so that I can first hand advocate for change. I supported the increased funding and benefits for our public safety officers, which is reflected in the FY23 budget. Economic Development: In 2018, I campaigned to make it easier to do business in Norfolk by creating a business navigator role. Now, there is a business concierge in place to help small and large businesses navigate the city when seeking permits, site plans, business licenses, and other needs to get their projects successfully completed. Additionally, I advocated for (and the city supported) significant funding to enhance the North Colley business corridor through improvements to lighting, pedestrian crossings, and parking as this corridor has seen tremendous growth and vitality. The Neon Art District Streetscape Project received $4.9 million for a redesign of the Arts District. This will further enhance the developing business, entertainment, and residential environment. Norfolk has secured Metronet, a new provider for the internet, voice and video services through a high-speed fiber network for homes and businesses. Finally, the Headwaters Resort and Casino is slated to break ground in early 2023, and will attract tourists, revitalize the area around Harbor Park, provide extraordinary employment opportunities, and create a new revenue stream for Norfolk.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

My top priorities I am tackling currently and will continue to do so include:

Safe neighborhoods/public safety

Economic development

Flooding/sea level rise

Education.

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

One of the greatest economic challenges Norfolk faces is finding the necessary non-federal funding to support the $1.8 billion Coastal Storm Risk Management System, which is a comprehensive system for Norfolk flood protection. Norfolk received an initial $400 million from the federal government for early phases of the project, which will require a 35% match in non-federal dollars. Norfolk has allocated $70 million towards that 35% match but will need a total of $215 million for these early phases. I would like to see the Commonwealth support all phases of this project and provide funding toward the 35% match.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Norfolk’s infrastructure needs include:

Bridge rehabilitations

Construction of new or replacing sewer and pump stations

Flooding/sea level rise projects

Roadway resurfacing

Transit projects

Waterway and beach improvements

School construction and facility improvements

Additionally, Norfolk is moving forward with the revitalization of the St. Paul’s area and there is much new infrastructure taking place to support this successful initiative. The plan to fulfill these needs involves prioritizing the highest needs and finding the necessary funding to complete the projects.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

Gun violence is impacting all communities in the United States, including Norfolk. This issue will not be solved overnight. We need constructive and meaningful gun legislation that prevents guns from getting into the hands of those who shouldn’t possess a gun. These laws cannot be changed at the local level, only at the state and federal level.

Norfolk needs effective, efficient, timely, and competent prosecution of all crimes. The philosophy of a progressive prosecutor is not welcome in Norfolk. We need organizations like the Newark Community Street Team to continue their good work in Norfolk getting our community groups to intervene at the neighborhood level. We need our community to express their unwavering support of the Norfolk Police Department. We need to hold each other accountable so that when you see something, say something.

Also, we need to use our public education system, recreation centers, libraries, and community groups to continue to impress upon our youth that guns are not the solution. Life needs to be valued. Tomorrow is as important as is today.