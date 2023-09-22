Clinton L. Jenkins is a Democrat candidate for Virginia Senate, District 17. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Jenkins is running against Emily Marie Brewer.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Clinton L. Jenkins

Race: Virginia Senate, District 17

Party: Democratic

Biography: A native of Suffolk, Virginia, Delegate Clinton Jenkins was raised in the heart of the 17th Senate District and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. After graduating, Clint enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country.

Upon returning to Suffolk, Clint earned his BA at Saint Leo University and continued his graduate studies at Southeastern Baptist Theology Seminary. He worked at the BAE Systems Shipyard and now owns and operates a local real estate company with his daughter.

Delegate Jenkins officially assumed office on January 8, 2020 and is now running for the Senate to continue his work advancing important issues, like lowering the cost of living, protecting reproductive freedom, and defending voting rights and our democracy.