Candidate Profile: Chuck Smith (Attorney General)

Chuck Smith is a Republican candidate for Virginia Attorney General.

Name: Chuck Smith

Race: Attorney General

Party: Republican

Website: chucksmith4ag.com

Biography: Chuck Smith is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving in the infantry from 1970 to 1976. Smith is a licensed attorney, serving as a prosecutor, defense counsel, and administrative discharge officer for the U.S. Navy. He also had an assignment as a special assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Magistrate Office in Norfolk. He is the former chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia Beach.

